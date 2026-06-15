The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

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Frontera Lupita's avatar
Frontera Lupita
2h

Again another “myth” from the realms of ‘ophthalmology medicine’. That people with light colored eyes (blue and green) are more susceptible to direct harm from the sun, so put on your sunglasses!🙄🕵🏼‍♀️

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Frontera Lupita's avatar
Frontera Lupita
2h

After reading your posts I stopped wearing sunglasses. I had a prescription pair of sunglasses that somehow disappeared, then I switched a non polarized sunglasses. Then a couple of months ago I just stopped wearing them altogether. If I’m out in the sun, I wear a visor or a hat, to cut down the glare. I have light green eyes, and blonde hair, but I do not have fair skin. I have German/Welsh genes. So far so good.

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