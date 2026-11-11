The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

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bliss
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Great vast information there. Thank you. My first Stetzer readings were in the 400s and one in the 700s. Your reading in the 40s was a shock. With the filters my readings went down to the 30s and the highest one went to the 20s. This is in a small apartment with mainly only the refrigerator running.

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