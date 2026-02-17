Subscribe now

We’ve recently heard from some of you that you’d like to book more sessions with us, and need support, but we also know the cost of 1:1 consults can definitely add up.

This inspired us to think of an offer that could help not only save you money over the long term, but also give you the support you need.

If you’ve ever been frustrated calling tech support, or don’t know where to start when it comes to mitigating EMF from your devices, we’d like to help.

As you know, we’re not your typical, run of the mill tech company.

We don’t believe that life’s problems can be solved with a software update.

We’re also not “anti-tech.”

We’re a “Is this computer just going to work, not spy on me and fry my groin?” - type of tech company.

We believe tech should be like Life - Simple.

But we also know that Big Tech companies aren’t going to let us off the hook so easily.

They want to harvest our data, our energy, and our soul.

AI is here, and it’s sifting through our data.

Smart meters track our daily habits

Phones listen in on our dinner conversations.

Wi-Fi can scan our house and tell strangers what we look like.

❌ Facial recognition cameras are being installed at breakneck speed, making us feel like criminals in a “free” country.

What can we do about it?

How can we go about simplifying our lives in an increasingly complex world?

In our own lives, we found the answer to be consistency, and little improvements each day.

But we needed support.

Unfortunately, the EMF and tech consultants we found out there weren’t just unreliable - they were putting us in harm’s way by offering bad advice.

It took us many years to figure out on our own, what works, and more importantly - what doesn’t work, when it comes to improving our health in a world ridden with electrosmog.

That’s why, before we put together a new offer, we’d first like your input.

What type of EMF Tech Support program would benefit you?

We are thinking of creating an EMF Health & Tech Support subscription that includes:

Six 1-hour sessions of support, valid over a period of 6 months

Twelve 1-hour sessions of support, valid over a period of 12 months

All sessions can be used at your own pace within the time period

On top of the sessions, Priority email access will also be included throughout the subscription period, where we would personally respond to any questions or issues that arise.

These are a few aspects of the EMF Tech Support subscription we could potentially cover:

✔️ Hardwiring best practices

✔️ Smart meter remediation

✔️ Sleep sanctuary design

✔️ Circadian & red light analysis

✔️ EMF meter recommendations

✔️ Tips on shielding

✔️ Automobile EMF

✔️ Remote desktop access

✔️ Any other EMF concerns you have

So here’s the question.

👉 How much would you pay for the:

6 month subscription?

12 month subscription?

The more funds we receive, the more comprehensive of an offer we can devise.

But we also don’t want to waste your money so you pay for things you don’t need.

That’s why we’re asking.

We would love to know...

What do you think?

