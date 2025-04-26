Happy Saturday,

Today we’re going to share a resource we came across recently, that isn’t related to EMF, but has to do with maintaining our physical health.

As I like to say, “we can’t pray if we don’t have a body to do it in.”

If you or someone you know is a personal trainer, check out the

from Marina. She created a handy guide for therapists of all shapes and sizes, body workers and personal trainers called

that will help clients, friends of family get pain and tension free so they can do what makes them happy.

Resetting Full Body Pain and Tension in Five Minutes

We thought you might like it.

Click the link to grab the guide: www.myoresetx.com/offer

Whatever your situation - remember that another fantastic way to reduce body tension is by going outside, and exposing yourself to the Sun! It was pretty bleak out here this morning as Bohdanna and I took our morning walk, but we always take heart knowing that the Sun is always shining up above us, and bathing us in its infrared wavelengths, which penetrate deeper into our skin, allowing our mitochondria some space to breathe.

Plus - all the birds were out, comforting us with their bright song on this gloomy day. Bohdanna counted eight different types of birds! I counted about six. I’m not the best listener, even when I try. But I will keep trying, as I hope you will keep attempting - to get out there, and embrace life!

We are more powerful than we know,

Roman & Bohdanna

