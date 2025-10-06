Here’s what we’ll learn in this article:

“You can journey to the ends of the earth in search of success, but if you’re lucky, you will discover happiness in your own backyard.” ~ Russell Conwell

Amid the endless flood of ads and health gurus promoting the latest and greatest superfood extracted from far exotic lands, there is a common low-hanging fruit that many of us have taken for granted. While the rich and famous scour the earth for distant treasure, Bohdanna and I swim in apples of humble pie that fall all around us. We’ve found that having gratitude for the small things God has laid upon our feet bestows health by the bushel. What we appreciate appreciates.

Here’s a video of Bohdanna and I picking apples along our local trail…for free!

If you’ve ever tasted a wild apple, you’ll never want a store-bought organic apple again. We recently bought Mutsu and Empire apples from Urban Orchards at the farmers market here in Prescott Arizona, which have never been sprayed, for $5 a pound. While we can buy “organic” apples that have been lathered with some unknown chemical at Walmart for a bit less, this is still comparing apples to oranges, or should we say…Agent oranges. We’ve all heard older generations saying how their food used to taste better, but if you want to understand the flavor of their words, bite into a wild apple.

Other than the taste, what are some other benefits of eating an apple a day?

Apple Pectin treats radiation sickness

Did you know that apple pectin has the ability to sweep out radioactive dust particles from our intestines?

In April 1986, a catastrophic explosion of a reactor in the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant left a devastating legacy in the north of Ukraine. Thousands of people, including many children were exposed to extremely high levels of radiation as a result.

“Apple pectin was used in the aftermath of Chernobyl to reduce the load of radioactive cesium in children.” ~ Jon Barron, nutraceutical researcher

A study led by V.B. Nesterenko at the Belrad Institute of Radiation Safety was performed to see if orally administered apple pectin was effective in binding radioactive cesium in the gut to food contaminated by radiation, or if eating "clean," non-contaminated food was enough. The study was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial involving children from contaminated villages near the disaster area.

Why apples? In the digestive tract, apple pectin swells, forming a gel which acts like a broom to sweep the entire intestinal tract of waste material and body fat. Radiation levels were measured at the beginning of the study and one month later. At the end of the trial, radioactive cesium levels in children who were given apple pectin were reduced by 62%.

Binding via pectin is only one critical part of the detox process.

.

takes not only a holistic view when it comes to individual health, but also critically looks at which supplements may be doing more harm than good.

If pectin can treat heavy metals like cesium, it can also limit our load of other metals like strontium and aluminum, which pervades our atmosphere. EMFs magnetize to these metals, which then creates more free radicals and inflammation in our bodies.

Radiation from the nuclear bomb in our hand

I can hear the critics now…

“Roman…isn’t it deceptive to conflate EMFs from cell phones, which is non-ionizing (doesn’t move ions in our bodies directly, not damaging to our DNA), with the type of ionizing radiation from gamma rays emitted by radioactive particles?!”

Yes - if you believe the mainstream narrative of non-ionizing radiation from cell phones being harmless. The sad fact is that this type of radiation was proven to cause DNA strand breaks as far back as 1998 by credible independent scientists like Henry Lai. If you’d like to understand how Big Tech used the playbook of Big Tobacco to discredit his work, along with other independent scientists, check out:

Can apple seeds kill cancer?

But Roman…don’t they contain cyanide?!!!

Yes. That’s why I love them.

The cyanide these seeds contain are toxic - to cancer cells.

This type of hydrogen cyanide is part of a naturally occurring chemical compound called amygdalin, found in many plants, most notably in the seeds (kernels) of apricots, bitter almonds, apples, peaches, cherries, and plums.

The cave you fear to enter holds the almond you seek the most.

The amygdala is commonly known as the ancient part of our brain that is in charge of the fight-flight fear response. However recent research has shown that the amygdala plays a central role in helping other parts of our brain communicate. Abnormality in the amygdala may lead to conditions such as depression, anxiety, autism, and Alzheimer’s.

Our amygdala is shaped like an almond, which is the same shape as an apple seed.

Give more and mTor apple seeds

Frequently activated in cancer, the mTOR gene controls cell growth, division, and survival. Research on levels of mTOR in the amygdala show that an imbalance of mTOR can lead to many states of disease. Amygdalin has been shown to inhibit the adhesion of breast cancer cells, lung cancer cells and bladder cancer cells by decreased expression of the mTOR pathway, which may consequently lead to inhibition of metastases of cancer cells.

Isn’t it a fascinating coincidence that the seed of our brain is located in the pit of our skull, just like an apple? We’ll get into some more apple symbolism and myths behind this forbidden fruit at the end, but first, let’s discuss the juicy details of B17.

What is B17?

Many of us have heard of B 12 , which coats the myelin sheath of our nerves and supports cognition. B 12 also senses ultraviolet, blue, and green light, which helps us support our digestion and immune system.

But what is B17?

Although technically not a vitamin, B17 was the name given to amygdalin in 1952 by bio-chemist Dr. Ernst T. Krebs (founder of the Krebs cycle that produces ATP - remember high school biology?).

Ready to jump down the rabbit hole of apples?

Laetrile, the extract form of Vitamin B17, can help prevent cancer by supporting production of the enzyme rhodanese. Amygdalin consists of toxic substances such as hydrogen cyanide. This form of cyanide, found in amygdalin, only attacks cancer cells.

Still with me? Ok…

Healthy cells contain the enzyme rhodanese, which protects the cells by neutralizing the cyanide in amygdalin. Cancer cells do not have rhodanese.

So, where do we find B17?

You can find B17 in the bitter-tasting foods that many of us don’t like to eat, like apricot kernels. In order to improve taste of certain foods, the food industry has eliminated bitter substances in food.

Although bitter, the apricot kernel is quite versatile, and can be extracted into an oil. The Hunza people of Northern Pakistan have a diet based on apricot kernels. Nearly every traditional Hunzai dish includes apricot oil. Back in the day, it was made by hand, but now locals use machines to extract it from their harvested kernels. When the Hunza people were first found by Westerners, it was discovered that their average age was 120, with some claiming that their age even reached 160 years.

“A apple pack a day keeps lung cancer away”

[SOURCE]: Laetrile: The Alternative Cancer Treatment Suppressed For Over 50 Years:

“When the powerful cancer-fighting properties of Amygdalin / B17 were discovered, the next logical step was to extract and administer this substance in concentrated doses much higher than you can get from eating the seeds, and that’s what Dr. Ernst T. Krebs began to do. Laetrile is the clinical name given to concentrated B17 for use in IV injections for medical treatment, which was patented by Krebs. In the 1950’s and 1960’s word began to spread about the success of cancer treatments using laetrile, and although it was not approved for treatment by the FDA, doctors like John A. Richardson began using it illegally to treat patients at his clinic in San Francisco, and it was working remarkably better than orthodox treatments. His success with laetrile is documented in Laetrile Case Histories: The Richardson Cancer Clinic Experience. Originally written in 1977, the book was updated in 2005 with follow ups on the patients they treated; many of whom are still alive!”

The use of Laetrile has been repeatedly denounced by various “researchers” and industry organizations as one of the biggest frauds and quackery in the history of modern medicine. These same men defended cigarette smoking as harmless:

Dr Ian MacDonald & Dr Henry Garland say cigarettes help lung cancer

That’s right, the same doctors that first demonized Laetrile in 1953, also said that “a pack a day keeps lung cancer away.” I guess their schoolteachers didn’t have any apples at their desk.

In 1972 Sloan Kettering commissioned Dr. Kanematsu Sugiura, their top researcher with over 60 years experience in cancer research to conduct tests over a five year period between 1972 and 1977 to determine the effectiveness of Laetrile in cancer treatment.

Pioneer in oncology research, Dr. Kanematsu Sugiura

The conclusions of Dr. Sugiura’s work were that Laetrile:

inhibited the growth of tumors stopped the spread (metastases) of cancer in mice relieved pain assisted in cancer-prevention improved general health

However, at the conclusion of the trials, on June 15, 1977 Sloan Kettering released a press statement claiming Laetrile to “possess neither preventative, nor tumor-regressive, nor anti-metastatic, nor curative anticancer activity.”

After having his five years of research completely railroaded, Dr. Sugiura was asked by a reporter, “Do you stick by your belief that laetrile stops the spread of cancer?”

He replied famously: “I stick.”

Ralph Moss, head of Public Relations at Sloan Kettering protested against the cover up, blew the whistle in a press conference on November 18, 1977, and was fired the next day. In his words, he was fired for, “failing to carry out my most basic job responsibility, which means to lie when your boss tells you to”.

Two more “definitive” studies were published in 1978 and 1982 showing that Laetrile “does not work”. These are the Big Two that the industry still cites today.

🌰 In a nutshell, these studies used already terminally-ill patients, and also reduced the potency of the beneficial Laetrile in question. Dr.

n from the University of California produced two papers in 2009 showing that both those studies were designed to fail.

6 amazing ways we use apples:

If I had to have a last meal, it would be apple pie. This is why Bohdanna and I can apple pie filling…you can throw the mason jars at zombies knocking on your door while you enjoy some pie. Here are some other ways we use our apples:

🍎 Apple cider vinegar:

So easy, just add apple scraps, water, and honey/sugar and leave apples submerged for 3 weeks. Then strain the remaining liquid, discard the apples, and wait another 3 weeks, and bam! You have a load of nutritious vinegar to last you through the Great Reset and beyond.

🍎 Apple sauce as a 1:1 substitute for oil in baking (adds moisture)

🍎 Dried apple slices:

These are lots of work, we’re not going to lie. You need to peel the apples first, so these take some work. However it’s a great way to have some quiet bonding time with your peeling partner.

Dried apple slices are super-chewy, and Bohdanna’s favorite ingredient for her apple cinnamon almond cookies (beware almond flour is high in oxalate)

🍎 Sourdough apple pancake:

So easy to make and digest since the sourdough has pre-digested most of the gluten. Extra butter please. Email us at info@thepowercouple.ca for the recipe, or leave a comment:

🍎 Apple sauce for dessert (keep the seeds in while cooking, then blend)*

*Some people don’t like the grittiness.

🍎 Apple Pie - ‘nuff said.

Apples - the forbidden hidden fruit:

You may notice many churches also have the top-half of this almond / vesica structure throughout their design.

Almond Caves - the gateway to our temple

To treat our body like our temple, maybe we can open the temple gates with apple seeds.

From The Women’s Encyclopedia of Myth and Secrets:

“When gypsies and witches cut the apple transversely, the magic pentacle, or sign of goddess Kore (Core) was revealed. Just as Kore the Virgin was hidden in the heart of Mother Earth (Demeter) and represented the World Soul, so her pentacle was hidden in the apple. In Christian iconography, the apple sign represents the Virgin concealed within the Mother. The five-pointed star in a circle was also the Egyptian hieroglyph for the underworld womb, where resurrection was brought about by the mother-heart of ‘transformations.’ “

Apples represent the core of our hearts’ magnetic field

Research has shown that our hearts emanate an EMF torus field, similar to that of an apple. Torus fields are found everywhere in nature, and facilitate regeneration in humans, plants, and animals. Trees have them, and so do, well, apples!

Healing EMF fields

Humans and animals resonate with these types of fields, and can feel each others’ vibrations within at least a six foot radius.

Can apples make you immortal?

Probably not. However they can potentially lead to a longer, healthier life. The Norse Goddess Idunn (pronounced Ih-dune) is a fertility goddess in Norse mythology who holds the apples of eternal youth the gods rely on to remain young and healthy. The Norse gods were not immortal – they just lived very long lives – and the apples of Idunn made this possible.

An apple a day keeps the EMF doctor away.

Put that phone down and dig into that pie. If you’re like me, you’ll have no issue slamming it down since you’re eating outside, or with the window cracked letting in the core light of the world.

We are more powerful than we know,

If you found this episode valuable, would consider sharing it?

