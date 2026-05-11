The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

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Michael G. Fons's avatar
Michael G. Fons
1h

I think that 5G and other types of EMF and RF are harming bees. But, I don't think it is a good idea to refer to the negative impact of pesticides as the "Pesticide Myth". My neighbors are flower farmers and they spray their flowers with fungicides all the time, and I think that is contributing to our reduced number of bees lately. While fungicides might not kill bees as quickly as insecticides, they still aren't exactly great for the bees. I think that referring to it as the Pesticide Myth, could be exploited by the pesticide industry and farmers who use a lot of pesticides.

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Martinos Gryparis's avatar
Martinos Gryparis
2h

great work Power Couple!

you are amazing!

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