Why don't we hear church 🔔 bells anymore?

“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.” ~ John 1:1

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(L) Bell graveyard, Hamburg Germany (C) a belfry rises in Veneto Italy (R) St Nicolas Church in Hamburg Germany

Join us as we discuss:

The forgotten history of how bells disappeared

How bells were used for war and as political weapons

The true healing potential of bells as sound therapy

What we can do to help preserve bells?

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