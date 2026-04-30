The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
Why don't we hear church 🔔 bells anymore?
0:00
-33:23

Why don't we hear church 🔔 bells anymore?

From bells to bombs: the hidden history of humanity's healing suppression
Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Bohdanna Diduch's avatar
Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
Apr 30, 2026

“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.”

~ John 1:1

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(L) Bell graveyard, Hamburg Germany (C) a belfry rises in Veneto Italy (R) St Nicolas Church in Hamburg Germany(L) Bell graveyard, Hamburg Germany (C) a belfry rises in Veneto Italy (R) St Nicolas Church in Hamburg Germany(L) Bell graveyard, Hamburg Germany (C) a belfry rises in Veneto Italy (R) St Nicolas Church in Hamburg Germany
(L) Bell graveyard, Hamburg Germany (C) a belfry rises in Veneto Italy (R) St Nicolas Church in Hamburg Germany

Join us as we discuss:

  • The forgotten history of how bells disappeared

  • How bells were used for war and as political weapons

  • The true healing potential of bells as sound therapy

  • What we can do to help preserve bells?

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Additional Resources:

Support bell preservation and learn more history at The National Bell Festival.

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