1. Discounted 1-on-1 EMF consults for paid subscribers!

2. Coupon Code for the Second Semester of EMF 101

3. Guide: What You Need to Know About Wireless

Dear Subscribers,

We’re now discounting 1-on-1 EMF consultations for paying subscribers!

SCHEDULE HERE

Now that we’ve opened up our webinars to ALL subscribers, we wanted to extend a token of our appreciation to all of you wonderful paid subscribers who support us.

If you’re looking for ways to optimize your health and reduce EMF exposure, we are now offering a discount on any future calls, either in person or online.

Upcoming FREE webinars:

April 12, 7pm EST: Don't Paint Your Bedroom Black, and Other Tips on EMF Shielding with

of

.

REGISTER: Keith Cutter

April 18, 7pm EST: How to address wireless tech at school with Shelley Wright of Canadians For Safe Technology

REGISTER: Shelley Wright

May 2, 7pm EST: How to apply effective EMF shielding with Rob Metzinger of Safe Living Technologies

REGISTER: Rob Metzinger

We’re launching the second semester of EMF 101!

REGISTER NOW

As a token of our appreciation for our paid subscribers, we’re extending 10% discount on EMF 101.

Use the coupon code :