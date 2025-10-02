Today we had the privilege of interviewing Dan Stachofsky!

Dan is a former tech executive who served Fortune 100 clients like Microsoft & Amazon during the foundational rise of wireless infrastructures like Cloud and AI. Intersecting with his family’s health crisis, he became an EMF researcher—specializing in quantum biophysics and light-optimizing technologies, with the aim to holistically mitigate EMF stress, from junk lighting to satellite radiation and other environmental stressors.

Combined with his foundation in chemistry from the University of Washington, Dan’s multi-disciplinary background makes him an expert in functional-energy stewardship.



Today, he leads Essential Energy, a non-profit on a mission to better a billion lives with harmonizing photonic therapy. These EMF conditioning devices are used worldwide, advancing photonic health for people, plants, and animals.



Dan is also a member of the Holistic Leadership Council, host of the Quantum Healing 4 Family show on the Braveheart Nation platform, and a featured speaker at leading holistic health conferences. His work is supported by peer-reviewed studies and acknowledged by leading doctors and health professionals.

Join us as we discuss:

✔️ The impact of EMF on agriculture & farmers

✔️ The emerging field of biophotonic nutrition

✔️ Why Dan quit his job as a tech executive and dove into remediating EMF

✔️ Quantum cellular health: mitochondria & biophotonic communication

