This is not medical advice, and I am not a medical professional.

“There's nowhere you can be that isn't where you're meant to be.”

~ John Lennon

As the year descends into chaos, many of us have been caught in a net that seeks to entangle us in illusory strands of fear. However there is another lattice that keeps us resilient in the face of adversity - the helical web of life. Unfortunately we’ve let ourselves become robbed of this sacred fabric, eluded by the intricate weave that is our birthright.

We’ve been told that genes determine disease, and that there’s nothing we can do to veer off the road to perdition. We must stay the course, and submit to fate. Yet what if there was another hand of cards to play, which was our choice? Free will is like a screensaver many of us watch pass by, while we assure ourselves that a turquoise paradise is out of reach. Our bodies aren’t placeholders - they’re cosmic vehicles leased to us by God. Let’s ride, shall we?

Your parents may have high cholesterol, heart attacks, and now you’re worried, as I was, that you’ll suffer the same fate. We may have the same diseases as our parents, however it’s not due to “bad genes.”

In fact, only 5 percent of cancer and cardiovascular patients can attribute their disease to heredity. Correlation does not imply causation, yet the mainstream narrative of “it’s genetic” has been ingrained into our psyche.

My mother, grandmother, and grandfather all died from cancer. Other than genetics, what else did my family share in common?

The all lived in the environment: they lived in the same house, ate the same food, and were exposed to the same TV programming.

The field of epigenetics (“above-genetics”) research maintains that it’s our environment that determines how our genes will ultimately be expressed. We can think of our genes like all the piano keys of the keyboard, and the pianist as the environment playing a melody of health or disease for each of us.

How does our environment make us sick?

Let’s break down some science, so we understand the problem. Time to sit up straight and pay attention - your destiny depends on it.

We are born with DNA that is contained in the nucleus of our cells, however it’s in the outer thin membrane, or mem-brain as epigeneticist Bruce Lipton likes to call it, where all the action happens. It’s in our membrane that proteins receive messages from our environment. These messages are electrochemical, and come from the food we eat to the light we see.

Let’s boil down our unsung melody of health a bit more. Proteins are the building blocks of life, and tell our DNA how to express its genes. For instance, opsins are a type of protein contained in our eyes that regulate immune, hormone, and metabolic function.

We can also think of DNA as a sheet of music, and proteins as the musician who improvises and leaves out a note here and there. Proteins ultimately act upon DNA and allow it to express itself based on our environment.

Since DNA was discovered in the 1950s, the mainstream belief was that the code of our DNA was set in stone, and determined our fate. All causes of health or disease were genetic. Today epigeneticists are rewriting the commandments of mainstream medicine.

Proteins act upon and express DNA based on our environment.

We may have been given a genetic fate at birth, but how we decide to live determines our destiny. The nucleus of each cell contains a genetic blueprint that dictates everything a cell will do. Even though the nucleus houses our genes, which is then stored within DNA, the nucleus itself does not write DNA code. Instead, the nucleus sends “commands” to the cell via molecular messengers that translate the information from DNA. Who are these mysterious messengers, and where does the nucleus get these commands in the first place?

Hormones and proteins are an example of some of these molecular messengers, and they get their marching orders from, you guessed it…

Our environment!

To prove that environment (in this case the domain of a cell) is superior to genetics, when researchers transplanted the nucleus of a cancerous cell into a healthy cell, the new cell remained healthy. They then transplanted the nucleus of a healthy cell into a cancerous one, and this cell remained cancerous.2

Power Couples in Nature: Conformational Coupling

Predator and prey, blue and red light, night and day, are all examples of Power Couples we’ve covered in previous articles. Our bodies also couple to electrical fields, and those same fields couple to us if we’re not careful.

Capacitive coupling is the transfer of energy within an electrical network or between distant networks by means of an electric field. In some scenarios, this field can be so potent that it can turn a light bulb on wirelessly, without being plugged into an outlet. The medical industry is currently researching how to deploy bioelectronic sensors within the human body using the same concept. Funded by the Chinese National Natural Science Foundation, a 2019 study concluded that intrabody electrical communication was enhanced while inside a vehicle with radiofrequency, as opposed to open space.

Wireless energy transfer via electric field, capacitive coupling of the human body/ Own nothing be happy and also own no car and be happily tracked

Conformational coupling, on the other hand, is when structural changes occur on the cellular level of proteins, specifically G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). When these receptors (GPCRs) translate extracellular signals into intracellular responses, proteins conform (together-form) to the environment.

In the case above, the coupling is facilitated via electromagnetic radiation. In a sense, our cell phones “call” our cell homes, and tell them when to eat, sleep, and die. Researchers back in 1989 revealed this same process, also known as electroconformational coupling.

Listen to a podcast episode we recorded on this topic to learn more:

I’m pickin’ up good vibrations

Recent research by physicians such as Dr. Gabor Mate show how even our beliefs impact our health through electromagnetic frequencies. Lee Lorenzen, Professor Saykally, and other geneticists at UC Berkley studied the functionality of DNA. They found that the health and optimal performance of DNA is determined by the amount of energized water molecules within the DNA matrix.3

The vessel of DNA’s frequency is water. DNA is encapsulated in a hydration shell consisting of multiple layers of water molecules, which is essential for maintaining the structural integrity of the double helix. As energized water becomes charged with a specific frequency, these charged molecules then form a particular hexagonal crystalline shape that enhances their ability to refract and reflect frequencies. Just as the light we see slows down time enough for us to experience our material state, frequencies put water into formation.

When tuned correctly, an electrical charge allows water molecules to form clusters, creating what is known as structured water. These molecular clusters make it easier for DNA signaling to occur more accurately and efficiently. The frequencies are clearer, and electrochemical signals to molecular messengers are sent and received at a much faster rate. Water acts as a foundation of frequency, as its hexagonal crystalline structure stabilizes the form of DNA strands.

When the amount of energized water is reduced even slightly, the frequency of the cell is disturbed, and researchers have observed that critical DNA function failed on an energetic level.

Bad vibes man

As the frequency of the body decreases so does health.4 Dr. Royal R. Rife found that every disease has a frequency. Rife discovered that certain frequencies can prevent the development of disease and that others would destroy diseases. Substances of higher frequency destroy diseases of lower frequency.

In 1992, Bruce Taino of Taino Technology, an independent division of Eastern State University in Cheny, Washington, built the first frequency monitor in the world. Taino has determined that the average frequency of a healthy human body during the daytime is 62 to 68 Hz.

Taino noted that when the frequency drops, the immune system is compromised. If the frequency drops to 58 Hz, cold and flu symptoms appear; at 55 Hz, diseases like Candida take hold; at 52 Hz, Epstein Bar and at 42 Hz, cancer appear. Taino’s machine was certified as 100 percent accurate and is currently being used in the agricultural field today.

“If you want to find the secrets of the universe, think in terms of energy, frequency and vibration.”

~ Nikola Tesla

How could electrosmog destroy structured water?

Microwaves use water and frequency to cook our food. There’s no smoke, and no fire, unless you left a Klondike bar inside (I’ll never forget that time, what a silly child I was.)

Wi-Fi operates at the same frequency as a microwave oven at 2.45 GHz. The same frequency that makes Hot Pockets steaming hand grenades and denatures protein bonds with microwaves, also violently vibrates our body’s water molecules at 2.45 billion (GHz) times per second. To put this into perspective, the adult human heart beats at 1 Hz (once per second, on average).

There’s also many other forms of EMF such as dirty electricity, which can emanate up to eight feet from the wiring in our walls, and can have a frequency of up to 100 kHz (100,000 pulses per second). Our brains use water every time a neuron fires an electrical impulse.

Could this be why so many have brain fog when living in a sludge of distorted frequency?

Could this be why so many people can’t seem to get hydrated, no mater how much water they drink?

Be. Like. Water.

We can also imprint positive or negative emotions upon water and harmonize its crystal structure, leading to water that is more absorbable and energized.

Dr. Masaru Emoto, the Japanese scientist who revolutionized the idea that our thoughts and intentions impact the physical realm, is one of the most important water researchers the world has known. For over 20 years Emoto studied the scientific evidence of how the molecular structure in water transforms when it is exposed to human words, thoughts, sounds and intentions:

The following water crystal photographs are from Dr. Emoto’s work. Each water crystal you see was exposed to the word it has written next to it prior to being photographed.

Water drinks 💧 oxygen

Did you know that diabetics are more likely to die from cancer than non-diabetics?

In both diseases, cellular metabolism is impaired. Our mitochondria power our metabolism, creating the energy molecule of ATP through a process known as the electron transport chain. The last step in this chain requires an enzyme called cytochrome C oxidase to complete, and this is hampered by WiFi, radio waves and electricity. Cytochrome C oxidase exists in every cell and makes breathing possible. The entire chain depends on frequencies we receive from the sun, mainly in the red and infrared spectrum. Structured water is also created by infrared wavelengths, as discussed in Gerald Pollack’s Fourth Phase of Water.

When bacteria undergo photosynthesis, they split the water molecule to create oxygen. When we absorb sunlight, we do the opposite. During the final stage of respiration, cytochrome c oxidase (CcO) catalyzes the reduction of O 2 to H 2 O to power the electron transport chain, making energy creation a sustainable process. In essence, we need water not only to survive, but to breathe.

Chronically-low oxygen & cancer

Nobel Prize Winner Otto Warburg (1931) was the first to demonstrate how cancer was a metabolic disease, linked to damaged cellular respiration. He observed that most cancers use aerobic glycolysis (conversion of glucose) and fermentation (an ancient form of metabolism used by bacteria), even in the presence of oxygen. When cells are repeatedly or chronically deprived of oxygen, he said, respiratory control is eventually damaged and glycolysis becomes independent. “If respiration of a growing cell is disturbed,” wrote Warburg in 1930, “as a rule the cell dies. If it does not die, a tumor cell results.”

Otto Warburg

Thomas Seyfried, PhD contributed to Warburg’s discovery in a 2010 paper in the journal Nutrition and Metabolism, where he concluded “emerging evidence indicates that impaired cellular energy metabolism is the defining characteristic of nearly all cancers.”7

Damaged mitochondrial respiration would explain the mystery phenomenon of “soldier’s heart,” discovered during WWII as radar was becoming a prominent technology. When more and more American troops began to report sick because of heart symptoms, President Roosevelt created a Committee of Medical research to investigate. In 1941, Mandel Cohen, a Professor at Harvard Medical School, was put in the lead of this investigation along with a team of researchers. Their 150-page report and body of work has long been forgotten. It is thanks to the late scientist Arthur Firstenberg who describes their studies in his groundbreaking work The Invisible Rainbow, that this information lives on.

Dr. Cohen and his team took the complaints of chest pain by these soldiers very seriously, and did not discount them as being symptoms of anxiety, or “low moral fiber”, as these troops were often told they had. Most patients studied by Cohen’s team were found to be hypersensitive to electricity, as they pulled their hands away from even low-level electric shocks. Patients were asked to run on a treadmill for three minutes, and most could only run for a minute and a half. Their heart rate after walking a treadmill for fifteen minutes was found to be excessively fast, and their oxygen consumption during exercise was abnormally low. They were found to use less oxygen than a normal person, even when they breathed the same amount of air.

Why could soldiers, who tend to be more physically fit than your average person, only be able to run on a treadmill for less than two minutes? The researchers concluded that the patients had suffered from a defect of metabolism. As it turns out, our mitochondria are exquisitely sensitive to radiofrequency and EMF, and require sufficient levels of oxygen to function.

The Soviets performed also research in the 1950s, 60s, and 70s that was in agreement with Cohen’s team, and concluded the symptoms of heart disease stemmed from a defect in cellular metabolism. Working in Kiev and Kharkov (modern day Ukraine), scientists proved that the activity of the electron transport chain is diminished in animals that are exposed to radio waves from ordinary electric power lines.*

*Note: Fifth generation (5G) cellular technology employs subcarrier spacing (SCS) technology that uses our home wiring, enabling 5G to communicate over wider areas, especially in places with poor coverage. Using kHz frequencies allows 5G to be more adaptable, rather than just being confined to the higher millimeter wavelengths that don’t penetrate buildings as well.

Why is everyone getting skin cancer?

Even though the masses apply buckets of sunscreen, wear sunglasses, and stay mostly indoors, skin cancer is still prevalent. Swedish researchers Orjan Hallberg and Olle Johansson have shown that the overall rate of cancer changed precisely with the increase in exposure of the population to radio waves. In Sweden, the rates of cancer accelerated in the 1920s, 1955, and 1969:

“In 1920 we got AM radio, in 1955 we got FM radio and TV I, and in 1969 we got TV II.” ~ Cancer Trends During the 20th Century

Johansson and Hallberg continued to focus on FM radio exposure in connection to malignant melanomas (skin cancers), upon following up on the findings of Helen Dolk at the London School of Hygiene. Dolk and her colleagues had shown that the incidence of skin cancer declined with distance from powerful TV and FM radio transmitters, noting that the FM frequency range of 85 to 108 MHz is close to the resonant frequency of the human body.8

The graph below in Figure 1 shows melanoma incidence against the average number of FM transmitters to which a town is exposed. As transmitter density increases, so does the rate of melanoma:

Figure 2 below shows how deaths from skin cancer increased in tandem with the launch of FM radio broadcasting (1955 to 1965)

The graph below shows how skin cancer in Nordic women roughly doubled on the head region after 1955 while it increased by almost 20 times on the rest of the body (RoB):

In their article, “Malignant Melanoma of the Skin- Not a Sunshine Story,” Johansson and Hallberg refute the claim that the incredible surge of melanoma since 1955 is caused primarily by the sun. Rates of melanoma on the head and feet barely rose at all between 1955-2008, while rates for areas of the body that are typically clothed, especially by Nordics, increased twenty times.9

Why would the sun be causing more cancer on areas that are typically covered?

The shorter wavelengths of UV sunlight may not be able to pass through a thick Nordic sweater, but radiowaves that penetrate walls definitely can.

Why do non-smokers get lung cancer?

Our lungs are a primary detox organ, and why when we get sick, mucus and other toxins build up in this part of the body. Lungs need a steady supply of oxygen and clean air to work. Electrosmog deprives us of both.

Cigarettes have many carcinogens, especially in the rolling paper and filter itself that does not help disease. Why then, did the percentage of adult men and women who smoke consistently decrease since 1970, but deaths from lung cancer have almost quadrupled in women, and is almost the same in men as it was fifty years ago?

The graph below, taken from The Invisible Rainbow shows how smoking rates were decreasing as mortality was increasing:

Today lung cancer in people who have never smoked ranks as the seventh most common cause of cancer death worldwide, even before pancreatic, cervical, and prostate cancers.11

Could it be that there are other invisible cancer sticks that are more prevalent, and that prevent us from inhaling the oxygen our lungs need?

Cell phones cause brain cancer

In 2017, for the first time in the world, a court recognized a causal link between use of a mobile phone and a brain tumor. A court in Turin, Italy ruled that excessive, work-related use of a mobile phone caused executive Roberto Romeo to develop a brain tumor, awarding him a state-funded pension. Romeo, 57, had testified that his work duties obliged him to use his mobile for three to four hours of each working day for 15 years.

“I had no choice but to use my mobile to talk to colleagues and organize work – for 15 years I was calling all the time, from home, in the car. “I started to have the feeling of my right ear being blocked all the time and the tumur was diagnosed in 2010. Happily, it was benign but I can no longer hear anything because they had to remove my acoustic nerve.” ~ Roberto Romeo

Source: The Guardian

During the proceedings, a medical expert estimated the damage to Romeo at 23 percent of his bodily function, prompting the judge to make a compensation award of 500 euros per month to be paid out by Italy’s national health insurance.

WHO says cell phones don’t cause brain cancer

According to a 2024 research review6 commissioned by the World Health Organization, published by Ken Karipidis and collegues included sixty-three studies between 1994 and 2022, stating cell phones “likely do not not cause brain cancer.” One glaring flaw to this study was the fact that cumulative call time was excluded.

The study’s authors ignored the largest studies with statistically significantly odds (OR) in the highest exposed groups. Cumulative call time (CCT) is one of the most important variables to consider when studying the impacts on health effects. However the 2024 WHO review only published users who had had a low CCT, some as little as one minute per week for 10 years (2001-2011). Put into perspective, this is about 8.7 hours of total use in ten years.7

The study also did not publish the CCT results of high users, and excluded the data on the graphs included in the study. Dr. Joel Moskowitz and colleagues countered the WHO review with their own study. Their comprehensive analysis of studies found significant evidence linking cellular phone use to increased tumor risk, especially among cell phone users with cumulative cell phone use of 1000 or more hours in their lifetime (which corresponds to about 17 min per day over 10 years)

Brain cancer in 75 hours?

According to the highly-touted INTERPHONE study conducted by the World Health Organization, the jury is still out as to whether cell phones cause brain cancer.

However I read the study, and do you know what I found?

The research didn’t look at those with high cell phone usage (circled in red below):

“That’s like doing a study on obesity looking at people that are slightly overweight.” - ~ Jack Kruse

The parts of the study that did look at high cell phone users found a doubling and up to a quadrupling of tumors.

You’ll see below where I circled in green, the odds of having brain cancer doubled once you were a heavy cell phone user.

Participants who used cell phones the most were shown to have 4x the odds of developing brain cancer.

The participants who contracted brain cancer had an average lifetime total of only 75 hours. We all know some people who are on their phone 75 hours a week, let alone 75 the past 10 years.

There’s also a slight conflict of interest as some of the study was backed by the Mobile Manufacturers Forum (MMF) and Groupe Speciale Mobile Association (GSMA) - the people who sell us cell phones.

The conclusion of the study?

No increased risk of brain caner was observed with use of mobile phones.

Why don’t whales get cancer?

A recent study published in Nature offers new insights into how bowhead whales – the longest-living mammals on Earth - may be able to ward off cancer thanks to the stability of their genome. The findings suggest that the whales’ exceptional lifespan and low cancer incidence may stem from the way their DNA is able to repair.

A central discovery was the role of the cold-inducible RNA-binding protein (CIRBP), which was found to be highly expressed in whale fibroblasts and tissues. Fibroblasts play a critical role in wound healing and tissue repair, and are the most common cells in connective tissue, responsible for producing the extracellular matrix (ECM) and collagen. The ECM processes both mechanical and electrical signals and relays that information to our cell nucleus. These electrical signals come from our electrical environment.

Let’s examine the environment of the whale, which is in essence a type of electromagnetically-shielded cold plunge. Large bodies of water can serve as a natural faraday cage, insulating us from the effects of electromagnetic fields. When electromagnetic waves encounter a conductive medium like seawater, they induce currents in the water. These currents generate opposing fields that cancel out the incoming waves, reducing their penetration. This is the same principle behind traditional Faraday cages made of metal.

CIRP is expressed in response to cold stress, particularly under mild hypothermia (temperatures around 32–34°C). This protein is rapidly upregulated during acute cold exposure, and regulates metabolism, and apoptosis. Could it be that the cold water in which whales live may be the epigenetic trigger to their survival?

Cold exposure has emerged as a promising, non-pharmacological approach to cancer therapy, primarily through the activation of brown adipose tissue (BAT). The activation of BAT diverts glucose from cancer cells back to brown adipose tissue, starving tumors of their primary energy source and inhibiting their growth.

In mouse models, exposure to 4°C / 39°F led to up to 80% reduction in tumor growth across multiple cancer types, including colorectal, breast, melanoma, pancreatic, and liver cancers, with significantly prolonged survival. Pilot human studies show that cold exposure is tolerable and effective: exposing healthy individuals to 16°C / 60°F for several hours daily activated BAT.

The massive whale can teach us an even larger lesson. Water is all around us, so much so that we’ve taken it for granted, rather than use it. We let data centers steal it from us, and guzzle plastic water bottles with unquenchable thirst. We’re told that there’s limited supply, while rich families steal aquifers from under our feet, just to sell the shortage back to us.

Yet the magic of water enfolds us all if we let it. Water weaves the strands of nature, allowing us to experience life as we play on waves of frequency. We’ve ripped holes in the pants of our genetics for far too long, only to buy clothes second hand at the human grocery store, where Crispr sells us an edited version that’s fated to fail.

It’s high time we embrace the high tide of truth, and sew our genetics into place.

Dance upon the waves.

Wail like the sea.

Swim for destiny.

