David “Dave” Stetzer, 73, of Taylor, Wisconsin, passed away on November 15, 2025, surrounded by family.

As a tribute to Dave, we are re-releasing a podcast that we recorded with him last year, where he dispels some of the common myths surrounding dirty electricity filters.

Everyone that I know who has used this filters, including Bohdanna and myself, have felt an improvement in our health. Thanks to the encouragement of

we started to take this aspect of EMF more seriously than before.

If you have used Stetzerizer filters and have felt an improvement in your health since mitigating EMF in your environment, please leave a comment. Let’s help Dave’s legacy live on, and keep spreading the good word so others may stay vital and healthy into 2026 and beyond.

Leave a comment

Join us as we discuss:

✔️ How filters improve health outcomes

✔️ How high frequency transients can affect daily milk production in cows

✔️ Why filters don’t cause fires, as they are UL listed and fire resistant.

✔️ Why the body voltage test can be misleading

✔️ How discharging excess charge in our bodies

Share

👉 Here’s the link to the audio version:

Here is a memorial recently published by

of

:

“Dave was born on January 8, 1952, and grew up in the Melrose/Mindoro area before eventually graduating from Blair High School in 1970. Later that year, he joined the United States Air Force, where he received specialized training in electronics, which launched his lifelong career in the field.

After completing his military service, Dave returned home to Blair and founded Stetzer Electric Inc. in 1975, which he operated for more than 50 years. Throughout those decades, he built a reputation as a deeply knowledgeable and highly respected electrician. Dave’s ability to solve complex electrical problems made him the person countless individuals, farmers, businesses, and community members relied on.

Known for his calm presence, patience, and commitment to doing things the right way, he was a man who often put others first, generously giving his time, expertise, and support to those around him. Dave’s entrepreneurial spirit led him to start businesses around the globe. Along with Dr. Martin Graham, he developed a filter for EMF, helping countless people that suffer from EMF sensitivity. He also was a partner or served on the boards of many other companies.

Dave was deeply involved in his community, participating in organizations such as the American Legion and the Blair Sportsman Club, and he was always willing to lend a hand to neighbors and friends in need. His generosity and sense of responsibility left a lasting impact on those who knew him. Dave also had a sharp sense of humor and a gift for storytelling—whether sharing a joke or simply telling a good story, he had a way of making people laugh and bringing them together.

Outside of work, Dave had a deep love of the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He cherished the peace and tradition of time spent in nature and looked forward every year to annual fishing trips to Canada and North Dakota with friends and family. Hunting was equally important to him, and he held a profound appreciation for his hunting land, which brought him joy, pride, and countless memories over the years.”

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 28, from 4:00–7:00 p.m. at Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home in Hixton. Additional visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 29, at St. Ansgar Church in Blair, with funeral services to follow at 10:00 a.m. A luncheon will be served following the service, after which burial will take place at Oxbow Cemetery in Melrose, Wisconsin.

To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.

Rest in eternal peace Dave.

On the shoulders of a Giant we stand in formation of a new Dawn.

May we honorably carry the torch of healing you sparked for the whole world.

Additional resources:

interviews Dave Stetzer:

Check out The Power Couple Bookshop - dedicated to making us relearn from our ancestors!

Support us the old fashioned way!

Send us an email to info@thepowercouple.ca if you’d like to send us other forms of payment, including 🐌 mail!