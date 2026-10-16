The City of London & 5G

Today we have the privilege of interviewing Dean Henderson !

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This interview was recorded a while back during our ElectroHealth Summit, however it’s still just as relevant today.

Join us as we discuss how:

The Nephilim Crown created 5G

The City of London operates as a powerful, separate entity.

Germ theory is a deceptive narrative created by the Crown.

King Solomon’s legacy is intertwined with the Knights Templar’s history.

Indigenous knowledge and practices offer a more harmonious way of living.

In this conversation, Dean shares his journey from a farm in South Dakota to becoming a prominent voice on socioeconomics, history, and the impact of technology on humanity. He discusses the current political landscape, the concentration of wealth, and the role of technology in society.

We delve into the historical context of the Nephilim and their influence on modern governance and society. We also discuss the historical and spiritual implications of the Nephilim and Anunnaki, the power dynamics of the City of London, and the manipulation of bloodlines throughout history.

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Additional Resources:

Dean’s Substack Newsletter - Learn More About Dean

Books by Dean Henderson

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** We’re not licensed medical professionals, and this is not licensed medical advice.

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