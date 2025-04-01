“To forget how to dig the earth and to tend the soil is to forget ourselves.” ~ Mahatma Gandhi

As our garden soil warms, I’m reminded of how much energy the ground has within it, as the soil awakens from a deep winter’s slumber. Plunging my hands into the Earth, getting muddy, and enjoying watching a Sun that’s higher in the sky are all part of the pleasures of spring (other than getting scolded by Bohdanna when I bring dirt into the house). Then both of us really remember what spring is all about.

Yet this time of year isn’t just about planting peas or marigolds, it’s about sowing the seeds of the future, by understanding how we’re living in the present of God’s golden acre. Rather than just living on the Earth, how can we live with, and within the Earth? These are questions that many around the world like Kyle Young

, are answering.

We had the pleasure of interviewing Kyle on Day 3 of the ElectroHealth Summit! Kyle discussed his background, and how he got involved in the natural building movement in New Mexico. Kyle joined us from his passive solar cob house, which he designed and built mostly with local resources, including branches of mesquite trees, recycled beams from an nearby cabin that was torn down, and leftover brick.

Share

During the first half* of our conversation, we discuss:

Why natural building materials are EMF-protective

Directed Energy Weapons and Their Effects

Practical Solutions for EMF Protection

During the second half, which is available along with access to The ElectroHealth Summit, we discuss:

Morgellons Disease

Rudolf Steiner and the Etheric Realm

Detox Protocols and Natural Remedies

The Connection Between Microbiome and Biofield

*Part 1 of our conversation we had back in November, which you can find here.

Lifetime access to The ElectroHealth Summit is available for a limited time discount until this Friday, April 4th:

LIFETIME ACCESS: ELECTRO⚡HEALTH SUMMIT

Thanks for digging into our interview, and helping lay the foundation of the future we’ve always known.

We are more powerful than we know,

Roman & Bohdanna

Share

Additional Resources:

Check out some scrolls at The Power Couple Bookshop - dedicated to helping us relearn from our ancestors!

Support us the old fashioned way!

Send us 🐌 mail or moral support to:

Roman Shapoval

PO Box 1198

Fonthill ON

L0S 1E0

Canada

If you want to support our work, the best way is by taking out a premium subscription (for just $5 per month).