Here’s what we’ll learn in this article:

“The worst prison is a home without peace.”

Why do soldiers return to the frigid field of battle, leaving their past, and the family flame behind? Why do prisoners re-offend just so they can go back? Creatures of routine, we crawl back down to the abyss where we’ve come to know, and even love our pain. Even if brighter fires burn on distant horizons, we tell ourselves that the adventure is too bold. We fold up our fortune like a road map, forever to gather dust in the glove compartment of an idling cosmic vehicle we’re too scared to steer.

Today generations stare endlessly into the void of a screen, casting out the awesome wonder of nature to the feeble click of a mouse. We all may want freedom, yet most of us give the keys of our cell away to someone else whom we desperately want to believe will watch over us.Today a new type of gulag is being built. We can check out anytime we like, but we can never leave its digital hold. Lately it seems the only way to win the game is by not playing at all.

How do we hop over an invisible fence that shocks our collars with surges of censorship? How do we scale past the electronic walls of a biometric concentration camp encircling our communities?

Like the Romans, we’ve allowed the bread and circus of Netflix and the scroll of “reality” TV to replace true relationship. We’ve adorned the prison cell of our living room with gadgets that know us better than we know ourselves. Our office jobs come with chairs so cushy they melt muscle and crumble our bone. Like an addict who can’t stop going to the casino, we’ve reached a dead end of diminishing returns. The only way we can once again find a foothold in the land of life is by whipping open the doors to our Hotel Californication, and banishing ourselves to the blazing desert of the real, where the sun quenches the thirst of our soul. On the fringes of society, where mother nature greets all with a firm handshake, our cosmic heart bursts, imploding our biometric prison walls with supernova sticks of spiritual dynamite as once occurred half a billion years ago.

Before life the Cambrian explosion of life 550 million years ago, most organisms on Earth existed in the depths of the water. Aquatic bacteria used rich mineral compounds of the volcanic ash that predominated our environment, and created massive amounts of oxygen as a by-product. The increased amount of oxygen led to the creation of an ancient omega 3 fatty acid known as DHA, which let other organisms harvest sunlight for cellular repair. DHA is what made regeneration of complex organisms possible. Just as acid powers the flow of electrons through a battery, DHA allowed currents of healing to work their magic through the DC electric current of our nervous system.

Today we are on the verge of re-entering a dark abyss full of see creatures that want to watch every move we make behind closed doors. While there are many other challenges we face in defeating the biometric ID and the AI surveillance network, learning how use natural frequencies of light may be the first step out into the wilderness of freedom. This is not just a war for our soul, but also a daily battle to consume our attention and distract us by depleting our dopamine with sensationalism and fear porn. To gain an analog foothold onto the shore of ancestral vitality, we must first breathe, relax, and see the light of our friend the sun once more.

How can we let light make us healthy again?

The term digital detox has become popular recently. While many are embracing this lifestyle by going camping or leaving their technology at home, this isn’t always feasible for most. In this article we’ll lay out some basic foundations, along with specific tools, that will help us retain our ancestral health amid the onslaught of artificial light and radiation from our devices.

1 - See the light

Babies born before the Industrial Age didn’t see the glaring light of a hospital. The first light we saw was either candlelight, moonlight, or the ambient sunlight streaming in from outdoors. When Bohdanna and I wake up each morning, we try to be reborn each day just as our ancestors were when they greeted the dawn. Since we wake up a couple hours before the sunrise, we’ll use red lights in our home, and will wear blue blocking glasses if we need to open the fridge turn on the computer for any reason.

We can’t see the horizon where we live, but we still make sure to get out each morning at sunrise. Since sunlight reflects off the atmosphere, our hormones still get the necessary signal they need so we can function optimally through the day. We always go out for a bare minimum of twenty minutes, without any sunglasses, since they impede the ability of red wavelengths from the sun to generate ocular melatonin and regenerate our retina. For more on that, you can read:

2- Morning breaks

The red wavelengths we receive in the morning allow us to absorb more light throughout the day, particularly UV-A, which is also gentler in the late morning than the UV-B and C wavelengths of afternoon. As we gradually expose ourselves to UV-A our skin builds a pigment called melanin, which supports heavy metal detoxification:

The powerful antioxidant effects of melanin protect us from the more intense forms of UV-B and C. This is why springtime, like morning, is the best time to begin building our skin detox pathway. We’ve been getting outside for the sunrise for eight years, and now we can both be outside all day.

Bohdanna used to be pale, however over the years has built up her skin to the point where she was out on the lake all day, without any sunscreen, just a hat.

Here are some steps we can all take, especially those with a pale complexion:

1️⃣ Know when IR-A (infrared A) is present without UV in your area.

2️⃣ Pre-load your skin with a ton of IR-A light.

3️⃣ Load your skin with a healthy dose of UV-A, followed by UV-B.

3- Let food be thy medicine of light

We recently interviewed photobiologist Alexander Wunsch, M.D., who maintains that an astounding two-thirds of our bodies’ energy requirements come from the light our bodies absorb, while only one-third of our energy is acquired through the food we eat. That means pounding back potato chips on the beach could very well be healthier than nervously nibbling on kale as you respond to email.

During solar noon, we have the most digestive fire, as there are more wavelengths of light present that can aid our metabolism. Just as 5G has a shorter, more intense wavelengths that can contain more data, UV frequencies transfer more energy to our bodies for digestion as well as immune response.

VIS = visible light | IR = infrared credit: Alexander Wunsch

Share

4 - Don’t let blue light take your time

Just as the brightest, bluest stars live fast and die young1 , the galaxy of our belly burns lunch most efficiently during this time of day - as long as we’re eating outside. At noon there is a full spectrum of wavelengths present, which support the basis of our metabolism, the electron transport chain , in capturing energy from the Sun.

Blue light is an EMF that also has a shorter wavelength, and carries more energy compared to red light. This is why the morning and night tend to feel calmer, and why staring at a campfire allows us to relax. Red wavelengths also take more time to pass through our eye due to their longer wavelength. When we surround ourselves in a sea of blue light, you could say that we’re putting ourselves in resonance with an ocean of shorter waves that are constantly crashing onto the shores of our eyes, beating like a soundfactory2 of techno music all around us.

👉 Support our work by becoming a premium subscriber.

Just 17 cents per day.

When blue light hits our eyes, our brains spike levels of dopamine. Dopamine is also made when we absorb ultraviolet light along with infrared (IR).3 In sunlight, infrared is always present, whereas in a lab or tanning bed, UV is often isolated. This is why many believe in a false paradigm of UV causing cancer. UV was never tested under full spectrum sunlight along with the regenerative IR wavelength. Nature has built the lab for us - and its test subjects smile with glee, stocking up on solar dopamine like a mad shopper before a Texas hurricane of EMF hits home.

What happens when we wear sunscreen and sunglasses that block UV, and expose ourselves to screens that constantly pulse blue waves of light? We gradually deplete our levels of dopamine, which makes us crave more. Since our frontal lobes regenerate dopamine while we sleep4, when we have less, we need to sleep more. As a result we lose even more time. The more dopamine we have, the less sleep we need to regenerate.

If we want to put time back on our side, then we need to get on the side of full spectrum sunlight during the day along with red light at night. Artificial blue light at night (ALAN) is a robber of our most precious resource - time. Red light at night by default is a zeitgeber (time giver). Even though red light from a flashlight or headlamp is by nature artificial, it isn’t toxic to our cells like blue wavelengths, which creates oxidative stress and can misfold proteins.5

When we gaze longingly into the abyss of our screens, the blue light scatters inside our eyes more than other wavelengths, thus creating a blur. This is also why the sky is blue, since the shorter blue wavelengths scatter more than the red, green, and yellow.

5 - Winter is always coming

How do we raise dopamine levels in a UV-poor environment? While evildoers block the Sun to bring on the Ice Age, there’s an icy kingdom we can build within us. Cold water immersion at 14°C / 57° F has been shown to increase dopamine by 250%?6 Cooling increases electron density.7 This means if we take a cold shower, or drink a glass of cold water, we’re improving our ability to use energy in our bodies by donating electrons to metabolic, immune, and cognitive processes that need them most. Light can only interact with matter when there are electrons present.

When we cool our bodies, we’re also able to absorb more UV, which supplies electricity using our bodies’ DC electric circuit. How do we take full advantage of UV light to create electrons that power our DC circuit of regeneration? By making sure we have DHA in our cells.

All life is guided by photosynthesis through what is known as the photoelectric effect. If we live in a northern climate with less UV present, it’s up to us to use more of the electric part of the photoelectric equation. Maybe this is why Mother Nature made sure that low-UV environments have a plethora of electron-rich cold water, along with cold-water fish loaded with DHA?

Other ways we can maintain healthy levels of dopamine

If jumping into frigid ice water like Thor and battling fish the size of a legendary sea serpent isn’t your thing, we have good news. We can hold onto our stores of dopamine by not losing it in the first place. The simplest way to do so is by avoiding the invisible snake of blue light at night. By learning how to entrain our circadian rhythm, we can train the king cobra of artificial light not to bite.

There are many modern tools at our disposal, which aren’t “smart” and don’t have to cost us a fortune. As a matter of fact, many of these circadian fitness supporting gadgets were developed in the 1990s and 2000s, so you can find many on ebay or in a viking closet near you.

Beam me down with red light

Here are some retro tools Bohdanna and I use, which you may want to grab now, so your grandchildren can thank you later. They may tell all their snot-nosed friends “how weird Granny is” now, but they’ll be writing Norse Lore about you one day once they realize how you were willing to explore old newfound lands that others in the popular crowd took for granted. They’ll be singing songs of praise, recalling how you raided those sheepish towns like a biohacking berserker.

An EMF day in the life of The Power Couple:

Let’s face it, most of us use our phones not as a phone at all, but because we’ve been too lazy to buy other gadgets like the ones we used to depend on. These “phones” were created to make us utterly depend on them in all sorts of ways.

Here are time pieces we use (run on batteries so we can have the power off to our bedroom off at night, reducing dirty electricity while we sleep):

Power on, then Power ON with light…

I typically wake up before the alarm, and scurry off to invade the outdoor wall, where the circuit breaker sits in the OFF position. I’m still in dark mode, and have a red light headlamp so that I can switch on the power to the rest of the house.

First shot of dopamine

Now we’re off to battle the sea serpent in the cold dark abyss. Once we turn the power on, the only lights that come on are red and amber ones like these:

Amber clip on with usb charger

Embrace the moment. Own it - it’s yours.

Now that we’ve arrived at the Sunrise, we don’t snap photos of it. We enjoy it. But if we do drink in the Sunrise with a snapshot, we make sure it’s with a digital camera, that has a memory card. This way none of our pictures are being uploaded to the cloud of stolen identity, and our brains aren’t irradiated with pulse-modulated blue light from a phone.

Unwinding with red so we don’t feel dead

After we’ve plundered the high seas, we come back home to enjoy our evening. Since we don’t have a fire place, we do our best to create the scene with lights our ancestors would have admired. We have red lights everywhere, along with amber.

We bought chicken heater lamp clampls, along with red lights (you can get them cheap by GE, or there are more durable brands like Sauna Space). Here’s an example of one of our setups:

This is a setup we love to use:

This is a screen filter we use called Iris, which is totally adjustable, and reduces eye strain and flicker. Most native red light dimming software found in phones and screens actually increase flicker believe it or not, which puts more strain on the nervous system.

Reading to dream

The last hour we’re awake, we’re reading a fictional book to prime our subconscious mind so that we can let go of our monkey mind, and all the “should haves” that “could have” gone better that day. We’ve found that if we’re reading anything too suspenseful, or a non-fiction book, we’re still activating an alert, beta brainwave. We want to start descending into alpha, which keeps a slower rhythm, and can also be triggered with meditation. The best way to support this state is reading with red light. Our eyes adjusted to this type of light way more quickly than we had originally thought. Your spouse will adjust to the low levels of light - but they may hem and haw for a week. Give it time - they’ll thank you.

Power OFF

Once we struggle to turn the page of our novel, we now it’s time to turn the page into a new day, and embrace sleep. Red lamp headlamp intact, we head towards the circuit breaker to cut our power. Sleep for us is the ultimate example of a less- is-more lifestyle. Rather than use earthing sheets to “harmonize” our physiology with frequencies of the Earth (which are typically polluted by ground current EMF) we turn the power off so we can amplify the inherent DC electric circuit of our bodies.

Turning the power off at night is vital as any live wire will be more likely to magnetize and pair with other frequencies, potentially exposing you to exponential amounts of EMF.

Why are Earthing sheets a bad idea?

If you’ve ever seen lightning strike the ground, you may have seen how it scatters, looking like its being absorbed by the Earth. The massive bolt of lightning may be absorbed, however all electrical currents do not stop, but travel in loops.6 There are many stray currents that travel throughout the ground constantly, as the Earth often does not provide resistance to many of these electric fields.

“Even though any constricted earth path can have high resistance (grounding effect), the paths available are almost infinite, so you have an almost infinite number of parallel paths, electrically speaking.” - Karl Riley, ELF Magnetic Surveys

Dirty electricity arises as stray electrical currents occur from devices plugged in our home, or even those of our neighbors, which can then travel into our wiring. We can even shut the power off to our homes, which Bohdanna and I do each night. However, if our electrical system and circuit breaker are not wired or grounded correctly, this can lead to elevated ground current, which have been linked to a plethora of chronic diseases such as leukemia, insomnia, and cancer. Earthing sheets open up the potential for us to become a lightning rod for many harmful EMFs in our environment.

A colleague of mine, Paul Harding of Total EMF Solutions even found ground current in the middle of the Arizona desert, with no power sources nearby:

Share

We don’t advise using earthing sheets that are plugged into the wall due to the stray currents and dirty electricity mentioned above. As evidenced by dairy cattle succumbing to disease, and giving less milk when these currents ran through specific dairy farms.7

A cow’s hooves provide an excellent contact to Earth while standing on wet concrete or mud, while at the same time the cow is in contact with metal stanchions, stalls, feeders, and milkers. The current simply uses the cow as a pathway in its eventual return to the power company’s substation.

Very slight voltages can affect cattle. Evidence has shown anything greater than one volt can be catastrophic to a dairy farm.8

If we’re connecting ourselves to ground that’s polluted with stray electrical currents, we’re doing the same as drinking lots of water, because “drinking water” is good for our health.

What if that water is dirty? We may be satiated in the short term, but in the long term we’ll need to rinse our health out with some common sense medicine.

A polluted electrical Earth is nothing to ground to.

Where do we go from here?

Small steps can lead us out of the digital dopamine prison yard.

Here’s a recap of some very basic steps most of us can take to begin building a sleep sanctuary at night:

✔️ Remove electronics that contain blue light

✔️ Buy translucent red tape and stick over electronics like smoke detectors

✔️ Install blackout blinds

✔️ Turn off Wi-Fi at night

✔️ Turn off power at night

We’ve found that sleep is all about letting go of control. So many of us are afraid to be “out of control”, let go, and let God come into our lives and heal us. Freedom is just as much an external fight as it is an inward surrender.

We’ve gone deaf to the rhythms of nature for so long, that we’ve forgotten how to hear the drumbeat of life. Yet the galactic drummer awaits us all, and shines our inner light back at us from a past we’ve always known. May we pierce the fears of future years with the brilliance of extinguished stars that died for us long ago, traveling millions of life years to just to say hello.

Let’s wave back, and beam ourselves up to freedom, shall we?

👉 P.S. Need help mitigating your EMF environment? Let’s chat!

LET'S CHAT!

*Paid subscribers get one free 1-hour consultation.

Additional resources:

Check out The Power Couple Bookshop - dedicated to making us relearn from our ancestors!

Support us the old fashioned way!

Send us an email to info@thepowercouple.ca if you’d like to send us other forms of payment, including 🐌 mail!