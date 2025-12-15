“A pack of jackasses led by a lion is superior to a pack of lions led by a jackass.” ~ George Washington

Lions do not roar before an attack; they stalk their prey in silence. Thieves move in the night, and deceivers of human nature speak lies we desperately crave to be true. SpaceX’s Starlink subsidiary quietly filed to register the “Starlink Mobile” trademark on Oct. 16, signaling plans to enter the wireless carrier business. The filings follow Starlink’s growing telecom activity, including its T-Mobile satellite partnership and recent acquisition of terrestrial electromagnetic spectrum from EchoStar. Whereas traditional carriers are limited by tower placement and geography, SpaceX’s partnership data has likely shown them exactly where satellite-terrestrial hybrid systems, also known as direct-to-cell, could provide the most value. As a result, SpaceX has taken one giant leap toward becoming a direct competitor to AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile.

Elon Musk spoke at the All-In Summit in early September and made it clear he wants to morph Starlink into a global mobile wireless carrier that leverages both satellites and ground-based spectrum. When Chamath Palihapitiya of the All-In podcast asked Musk: “Elon, is your vision that instead of having an AT&T account and then roaming when you’re in the UK or India, we could have one direct deal with Starlink that works all over the world? Maybe not today, but eventually — is that the end goal?”

Musk responded: “Yes.”

The trademark isn’t just about protecting the brand of Starlink, but represents a whole new era of ground to space-based communications. Instead of cooperating to build a larger public infrastructure for communication, satellite companies are becoming direct competitors.

SpaceX carefully orchestrated this progression from partnerships to companies like T-mobile using direct satellite to cell communication. In November 2024, the FCC granted partial approval for Starlink’s direct-to-device operations, with conditions designed to prevent interference with existing networks—conditions that SpaceX has been learning to navigate, by learning how the cellular industry works from their partner T-mobile.

Wireless providers including AT&T and Verizon have raised concerns about the increased power levels from satellites potentially disrupting their existing infrastructure. However, the trademark filing suggests SpaceX is ready for these regulatory battles, having gathered interference data and operational experience through T-Mobile. Instead of customers choosing between Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile, they might soon choose between terrestrial and satellite-terrestrial hybrid carriers. Instead of less dead zones, there could be One Zone that belongs to Starlink.

Starlink Direct to Cell operates the largest satellite-to-mobile constellation in the world, delivering data, voice, video and messaging to mobile dead zones across five continents. Since first activating service in 2025, more than 8 million people and counting have relied on Starlink Direct to Cell to stay connected tracked where terrestrial service is unavailable:

Starlink Direct to Cell coverage map

Apart from the ignored ecological disaster of microwaving Earth with constant radiation from satellites and more cell phones, what are the economic implications? Haven’t we learned that monopolies with less competition usually don’t bode well for the consumer? To all the proponents of Starlink who say “Verizon is terrible”, just wait until Starlink controls everything from space.

Yet all is not lost.

According to Musk, many of the current phones still do not have the necessary hardware or chips, and satellites also need to be built to enable this type of communication. Rest assured their release is not far behind. However it is still in our power to not move further into the digital prison being built around us. If you must use a cell phone, don’t use these direct-to-satellite phones:

iPhone 14 and newer models (specific models with Rogers in Canada).

Samsung: Galaxy S23 series and newer, some fold/flip models (Z Flip3/Fold 3 and newer).

Google: select Pixel phones (like Pixel 9).

Motorola: select 2024/2025 models (like razr, Edge series)

The building blocks of the digital prison

What other cages are silently being erected around a public pacified by television, fluoride, legalized cannabis, porn, and junk food?

Let us recap the current state of affairs.

Here is what Elon Musk currently controls:

⭕ SpaceX: Satellite dominance = full-scale global surveillance. (They know where you are, who you’re with, and what you’re doing—always.)

⭕ Tesla: Autonomous vehicles = state-controlled movement. (You don’t decide where you go—or at the very least, you can’t do it without the system knowing.)

⭕ Neuralink: Brain-computer interface = the death of independent thought. (Forget propaganda—when your brain is wired into the system, you don’t need to be convinced. You can be overridden.)

⭕ X (formerly Twitter): Information control = the foundation of a social credit system. (A “free speech” platform turning into a “everything app” that just so happens to be building a government-approved payment network. Gee, I wonder where this is going.)

⭕ Grok: AI oversight = the all-seeing algorithmic eye. (The system monitors, judges, and enforces its will—not based on law, but on whatever the machine decides is “optimal.”)

👉 Here’s what Musk’s former business partner, Peter Thiel, currently controls:

⭕ Palantir: AI analytic software used by intelligence and defense agencies; has been working with the Israeli military in so-called ‘targeted killings’ and has coordinated with ICE to arrest US civilians and illegal immigrants. Reports have suggested that targeted killings, probably in the thousands or tens of thousands, utilized social media information and cellphone tracking.

Watch Thiel’s awkward response to a question about Palantir’s AI program called Lavender [it’s always beneficial to have a harmless sounding name for something evil] for killings in Palestine:

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT REPORTING ON GAZA

This company is now building a sweeping, unified database that combines Americans’ most sensitive personal information — taxes, bank account numbers, student loans, medical records — all in one place. Paul Graham, a prominent Silicon Valley investor, accused Palantir of “building the infrastructure of the police state.”

⭕ Anduril: a defense drone technology company, partnered with SpaceX and Open AI that openly brags about their “AI Killware”:

⭕ Flock: an AI-driven automatic license plate reader, tied to facial recognition through its partnership with Axon, has audio and real-time tracking capabilities that can enforce vehicle movement in and out of towns and cities. Its open software interface leaves Flock very vulnerable to hacking and data manipulation:

⭕ Andreessen Horowitz: a tech investment firm that has helped launch many of Thiel’s companies, facilitates mergers, and currently funding satellites for the “Golden Dome”, has helped raise up to $170M in funds for drone tech such as:

⭕ Skydio: the leading U.S. drone manufacturer and world leader in autonomous flight. Their AI-powered surveillance drones were used by the Israeli occupation forces to carry out genocide in Gaza, and are now being deployed across the United States to monitor protesters and civilians.

Engineered for surveillance and battlefield utility, these drones have the ability to autonomously navigate ‘GPS-denied environments’ locations where GPS doesn’t work (bringing a whole new meaning to ‘dead’ zones) track individuals using thermal imaging and facial recognition, and upload imagery to cloud-based databases for law enforcement use. This has raised alarms among civil liberties advocates and anti-surveillance campaigners, especially as many of these drones are being used against anti-genocide protestors.

The drones are said to be operating in more than 800 US law enforcement and security agencies across the country, up from just 320 in March 2024. They are being launched hundreds of times daily in cities including New York, Chicago, Miami and Atlanta.

⭕ The White House: In 2016 Thiel contributed $1.25 million to Trump’s campaign, earning himself a speaking slot at the Republican convention. In 2022, he poured $15 million into the Senate campaign of JD Vance. His support for Vance, who once worked for Thiel’s venture capital firm, was crucial in launching the VP’s political career.

⭕ Substack: Thiel has invested in various tech startups through Andreesen Horowitz, a firm that invested $65 million in Substack in 2021.

The media psyop formula

Once we see the pattern, the magic trick loses its power.

Thank you Jack Hopkins for laying out the formula that technocrats use to weaponize reality against us:

Declare a crisis too big for ordinary people to handle. Offer a grand narrative that makes you the hero. Wrap it in mystery and moral urgency. Build technology that centralizes decision-making. Call it salvation.

Think of Asheville North Carolina. When the hurricane hit, Musk came onto the scene as a savior with Starlink, connecting and tracking everyone at their most dire moment. An arsenal of devices, cell towers, and mobile command units ensued.

Today as we face an “immigration crisis” ICE is there to round up the illegals, with the help of Palantir, who is using this power to also question and detain US citizens.

Check or Checkmate?

It seems that the rooks of the enemy are advancing on the chessboard. As any advanced chess player will know, and Thiel is a master, you must activate your rooks as offensive pieces to win. While US citizens proudly defend the right to bear arms, guns will soon be rendered useless against the advanced weaponry of 5G beam forming lasers. On December 3, the House Energy and Commerce Committee in the United States passed HR 2289, the bill to remove control by local governments regarding cell tower placement.

We still have time to activate our pawns and defend against the invasion. The bill has to go to the House of Representatives for a vote. Even if you have called your representatives before, we encourage you to call your senators, congressmen and women to address your concerns. We will be calling them to alert them to the wildfire risk and liability of cell towers. If you’d like more info on how you can get involved, you can join the National Call for Safe Technology, or check out this article by Patricia Burke.

According to Health Freedom lobbyist Charles D. Frohman, if HR 2289 is passed and signed into law by Trump, property owners will lose any ability to cooperate with local councils to zone towers safely far from homes, nearby parks or their children’s school.

Here’s a recap of the Federal digital coup d’etat by Reinette Senum that has emerged in just the past few weeks:

“1. The FCC proposed sweeping rule changes -- now open for public comment until December 30th -- that would effectively erase local authority over wireless infrastructure. Antennas anywhere. No meaningful public input. No recourse.

2. Congress introduced a slate of mirroring bills that do the same thing legislatively, treating local governments as “pesky obstacles” to be overridden rather than democratic institutions meant to protect communities.

3. The Executive Branch and the White House, with the stroke of a pen, asserted federal supremacy over AI policy -- directing agencies to challenge state laws and replace local standards with a single national framework, effectively sidelining local governments from decisions that will shape the next generation of technology.

Take action this Wednesday Dec 17th:

Senator Ted Cruz will convene a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, for a hearing on December 17th to conduct oversight of the Federal Communications Commission. All three FCC commissioners will be called before the committee.

They will be asked why they are pushing these rule changes.

They will be asked why they have ignored a 2021 landmark federal court ruling (Environmental Health Trust v. FCC) that ordered the FCC to update its decades-old safety standards.

They will be asked why they’ve chosen to double down on wireless, instead of complying with the court, rewriting the rules so local governments have no say at all.

This hearing is not symbolic.

It is a pressure point.”

We only need two or three senators to say NO.

We can do this - but only if we act.

TAKE ACTION

Below you’ll find a call script you can use when calling your representatives.

Chess players don’t win by hating their enemy. They don’t let emotion rule over them. They love their enemy in so far as the lessons they can learn from their opposer. We can’t afford to think that everyone will play fair, or behave like we do on the chessboard of life. We must treat snakes like the animal they are, and respect their venom. In the digital world of cities and the plunder of human resources, the laws of the jungle still hold true.

Will we act like jackasses led by a tyrannical beast, or will we rally other lions to our cause?

We don’t need to roar. We just need to rise.

