The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

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Dean Henderson's avatar
Dean Henderson
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Excellent article Roman!

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1 reply by Roman S Shapoval
C Woody's avatar
C Woody
1d

Wow! Great article guys, a lot to unpack here, this one will definitely take a re-read to get it all.

You could see the “future” unfolding when Musk “bought” Twitter under the guise of saving free speech. The fox was now in charge of the henhouse. People lined up to pay for a blue check mark, claiming that Musk was a saviour while they endlessly tweeted into an ever expanding echo chamber of bots and surveillance, while screaming about fighting the digital ID system and discussing their plans for their parallel society , the system vacuums up every bit of their data and information for future use. When the Everything App launches.. which could be very soon judging by the current economic events unfolding, the blue check mark crowd will once again be duped into buying in, justifying it because Elon is for the people lol and not wanting to break the addiction to the algorithmic manipulation of their programmed minds.

Remember the good old days when Hollywood would release breadcrumbs of the future, 2001 way back when AI took over, Terminator, Skynet(Space X) and robots, the Bourne series with satellite imagery pinpointing a target from space, mind control through injectable technology, drone strikes through heat signatures. Ahh the good old days when we used to think that it was all fiction, blissfully unaware, in reality it was already in use! Anyone who was able to break free of the MSM propaganda strike on 9/11 and have a critical thought, could ascertain that a technology was deployed that day that was so advanced that they could feed us the wildest scenario and we’d buy it, because our brains were not capable of understanding otherwise. We still focused on kinetic warfare and terrorism, and in a sense most still are. All the while they rolled out the smart grid, the towers, the 5g plus, 10,000 low orbit satellites the aerial spraying technology that is not meant to make humanity safer and more efficient, only to control and eliminate it when necessary.

Thanks for sharing your knowledge… apologies for the long ramble!

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