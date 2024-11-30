Dear Readers,

As a token of gratitude for your support, we’re extending a 12% discount on the newly-revamped course we’re launching - ElectroHealth ⚡ Rx.

Instead of being bombarded with invisible rays of radiation wrapping themselves around the Christmas tree, why not recharge your inner light instead?

This winter we invite you to sweep away those little wireless critters that are chronically draining you of vital energy, and put them in Santa’s recycling bin once and for all.

WHAT'S INCLUDED IN THE COURSE?

When we first learned how to reduce EMF, we had to scour the dark alleys of the internet for countless hours to find answers to questions like:

How can I hardwire my home?

How can I disable my smart meter?

What kind of EMF shielding works?

What supplements should I take?

Is PEMF therapy safe?

What lightbulbs optimize my circadian rhythm?

Do “dirty electricity” filters really work?

While we can all just do an online search, and eventually find the right answer, sometimes it’s easier to just ask someone for direction.

That’s where we come in.

We’ll help you recreate a home where you can wait for Santa in peace, and enjoy his cookies on that warm couch long after he’s gone.

Just remember to shut off your Wi-Fi…the elves are always listening.

Here’s the coupon code for all our lovely paid subscribers: