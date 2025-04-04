The EMF Diet

What symptoms have improved for you since going low-oxalate?

Thanks to the encouragement of our colleagues and our wonderful people (you know who you are), we started to lower the amount of oxalate in our diet. We were both skeptical before starting this new nutritional protocol, but the results have been pleasantly surprising. Back in November, we drastically lowered or totally stopped eating the following:

Cocoa

Nuts & seeds (other than sunflower seeds and homemade “sunbutter”

Black pepper, turmeric, cumin, cinnamon (we used to put it on everything)

Potato and tortilla chips

Celery, tomatoes, and carrots

Our oxalate journey turned into a roller coaster through the holidays, as symptoms that had gotten better since November (anxiety, headaches, sensitive skin, tooth sensitivity, eye twitches and floaters, brain fog, lethargy) came back with a vengeance once we re-introduced high oxalate food like croissants, almond cookies, wheat, and beets over Christmas.

Since then, we’ve lowered our oxalate intake considerably, and our symptoms have improved with:

Better sleep

Feeling more refreshed upon waking

Increased mental clarity

Improved mood

Decreased anxious moments & irritability

Ability to cope with higher stress situations as a result of the latter

Tension in neck, shoulders, back, drastically decreased

Left thumb inflammation hardly there (Bohdanna)

Right elbow tendinitis went from chronic to hardly there (Bohdanna)

Right foot pain gone (Bohdanna)

Sensitivity in molars gone (Bohdanna)

Headaches are rare

Join us today, as we discuss:

What oxalates are and how they impact our health

How we’ve arrived in today’s world of oxalate overload and toxicity

Our experiences and insights battling it out with oxalates

How you can learn more about the #emfdiet to improve your health

Here’s what a typical day of low-oxalate eating looks like for one of us, measured in milligrams of oxalate:

Morning: nettle tea (10) + matcha tea (30) = 40mg

Breakfast: chicken broth + 3 eggs + avocado (2) + fish + mushrooms (1) = 3mg

Lunch: apple (3) + banana (8) + sunbutter (9) = 20mg

Dinner: chicken + squash (10) w/cranberries (1) + kimchi (2) = 13mg

Dessert: 2 dates (5) + pecans 1/4 c (15) + 3 pc. dark chocolate (27) = 47mg

Total daily oxalate for one person: 123mg (under 150mg is ideal)*

Thanks for taking taking this journey with us, or at the very least, considering it!

We are more powerful than we know,

Bohdanna & Roman

Additional Resources:

*We are not licensed medical professionals, and this is not medical advice.*

