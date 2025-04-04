The EMF Diet

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
Our low-oxalate journey: from Nov 2024 to April 2025
Roman S Shapoval
and
Bohdanna Diduch
Apr 04, 2025
Thanks to the encouragement of our colleagues and our wonderful people (you know who you are), we started to lower the amount of oxalate in our diet. We were both skeptical before starting this new nutritional protocol, but the results have been pleasantly surprising. Back in November, we drastically lowered or totally stopped eating the following:

  • Cocoa

  • Nuts & seeds (other than sunflower seeds and homemade “sunbutter”

  • Black pepper, turmeric, cumin, cinnamon (we used to put it on everything)

  • Potato and tortilla chips

  • Celery, tomatoes, and carrots

Our oxalate journey turned into a roller coaster through the holidays, as symptoms that had gotten better since November (anxiety, headaches, sensitive skin, tooth sensitivity, eye twitches and floaters, brain fog, lethargy) came back with a vengeance once we re-introduced high oxalate food like croissants, almond cookies, wheat, and beets over Christmas.

Since then, we’ve lowered our oxalate intake considerably, and our symptoms have improved with:

  • Better sleep

  • Feeling more refreshed upon waking

  • Increased mental clarity

  • Improved mood

  • Decreased anxious moments & irritability

  • Ability to cope with higher stress situations as a result of the latter

  • Tension in neck, shoulders, back, drastically decreased

  • Left thumb inflammation hardly there (Bohdanna)

  • Right elbow tendinitis went from chronic to hardly there (Bohdanna)

  • Right foot pain gone (Bohdanna)

  • Sensitivity in molars gone (Bohdanna)

  • Headaches are rare

Join us today, as we discuss:

  • What oxalates are and how they impact our health

  • How we’ve arrived in today’s world of oxalate overload and toxicity

  • Our experiences and insights battling it out with oxalates

  • How you can learn more about the #emfdiet to improve your health

Here’s what a typical day of low-oxalate eating looks like for one of us, measured in milligrams of oxalate:

  • Morning: nettle tea (10) + matcha tea (30) = 40mg

  • Breakfast: chicken broth + 3 eggs + avocado (2) + fish + mushrooms (1) = 3mg

  • Lunch: apple (3) + banana (8) + sunbutter (9) = 20mg

  • Dinner: chicken + squash (10) w/cranberries (1) + kimchi (2) = 13mg

  • Dessert: 2 dates (5) + pecans 1/4 c (15) + 3 pc. dark chocolate (27) = 47mg

Total daily oxalate for one person: 123mg (under 150mg is ideal)*

Thanks for taking taking this journey with us, or at the very least, considering it!

We are more powerful than we know,

Bohdanna & Roman

Lifetime access to The ElectroHealth Summit is available for a limited time discount until this Friday, April 4th:

LIFETIME ACCESS: ELECTRO⚡HEALTH SUMMIT

Additional Resources:

*We are not licensed medical professionals, and this is not medical advice.*

