My esteemed colleagues gary stuart and Leigh will be presenting more info on how to fight the Flock AI surveillance grid.

Date: Saturday Jan 31st

Time : 3pm EST

If you’re thinking that “I’m okay…I live in the country"…

I used to think the same thing.

Until I saw how many cameras are being put up all over the US, and placed at strategic chokepoints along major highways.

When the next lockdown is announced, these cameras will make sure you stay home, and watch government-approved programming as you pop insect-powdered popcorn.

Let’s build a better future together, where we police the robots, and not the other way around.

👉 P.S. If you do join us, you’ll be able to comment on the live stream, but you won’t appear on camera or be part of the “room” like a zoom webinar.

