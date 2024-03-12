Are you looking for an online community of like-minded individuals?

Join me tomorrow at 12 noon EST on a free webinar, run by

along with the rest of the wonderful health advocates at

!

We’ll be discussing our current predicament of potentially living in a wireless gulag, and steps we can take to liberate ourselves from this digital quicksand.

I’ll be leading a presentation on:

grounding

the effect of dirty electricity

how we can take action daily to optimize our body’s regenerative potential.

We look forward to seeing you tomorrow!

Register here:

REGISTER NOW

We are more powerful than we know,

Roman S. Shapoval

If you’ve found this article valuable, would you consider sharing it?

Share

EMF 101 has launched!

How can we measure EMFs in our environment?

What can we do to minimize 5G?

What are some other ways we can nourish the electric field of our body?

We’ll be covering these types of specifics, along with practical steps we can take to reduce EMFs in our daily lives during EMF 101.

Our course has launched already, but you can join the waitlist for the next round of classes!

REGISTER FOR OUR NEXT SEMESTER: EMF 101

Additional Resources:

Support Decentralized Medicine!

Donate in Bitcoin

Send to our BTC Address:

bc1qfwtn8f95z7urkgfgj8c9t6dt3lay0shtgazr72