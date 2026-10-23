Why aren’t women told the truth about hormones?

Artemis, Goddess of the Hunt, known as the “Diana of Versailles”, as exhibited in the Louvre Museum, Paris, France. 2nd century CE copied from a Greek original dating to 330 BCE.

A few years ago we were on our morning walk, talking about something or other that our government did, and Roman practically giggled like a schoolgirl as he mused out loud – “everything we’ve been told… is a lie.”

It was like the realization truly dawned on us that morning, along with the sun… So much that we’re told as truth is the opposite. That’s why it’s so important to take information with a grain of salt, and much with saline inquisitiveness.

Because we’re curious (as you are), we’re creating a Great Swindles Series of podcast episodes to bring to light some of these untruths that have pulled the wool over our eyes over the centuries.

The Hunter’s moon is scheduled to grace our skies on October 26th, so we thought it would be fitting to do a podcast episode about the full moon, female energy and the great swindle of women’s health!

Join us as we discuss:

Ancient traditions, myths and misconceptions of female cycles

Pioneers in a new era of women’s health

What does blue light do to progesterone?

The moon’s impact on melatonin

Try this out for fun: type the word “infradian” into your word processor, and let us know if it gets flagged for spellcheck.

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