Halloween: candy 🍬 chemical warfare

Ingredients in candy - then vs now

Why did food ingredients turn into alien life forms in the 50s?

In the US, this happened because food became regulated.

Yes, you read that right. The government, which has unregulated greed, came up with a way to put a safety stamp on food that wasn’t really food, but chemicals.

Ingredients became chimeras that were marked as “safe.” How did this occur?

Following World War II, food science advanced rapidly, with the helps of Nazi scientists. How did they arrive into the US? Operation Paperclip - a secret US intelligence program that recruited more than 1,600 German and Austrian scientists, engineers, and technicians—many of whom had deep ties to the Nazi Party and the SS—following the end of World War II.

Candy manufacturers heavily adopted petroleum-based artificial dyes, synthetic flavorings, and preservatives to lower manufacturing costs, boost flavor consistency, and drastically extend retail shelf-life. When Congress passed the 1958 Food Additives amendment, they realized the FDA lacked the resources to test thousands of existing, everyday ingredients (like table salt or vinegar). To solve this, they created the "Generally Recognized as Safe" (GRAS) exemption.

We’re still following this same guidance today. Isn’t that nuts? Sort of. It’s nuts coated in glyphosate and artificial dyes. Squirrels wouldn’t even eat these types of nuts. As a matter of fact, the fastest way we can get them to run away from our house and up a tree is by leaving a Snickers bar outside. Not really- but it would be worth a test, or at least a laugh.

Today Bohdanna and I are continuing our Great Swindles series, and talking about how Halloween became the distorted version of today. A hundred years ago, this holiday was actually spooky, as people who celebrated it understood how the veil between worlds ran thin. Today it’s just creepy - creeping with artificial insect powdered treats brought to us by the grandchildren of those Paperclip creeps. We digress….

Join us as we discuss:

the ancient roots of Halloween

how the holiday as changed over the years

the profits candy makers rake in each year

Fatty treats we love making that help us absorb more light in October

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Additional Resources:

Great Swindles Part 1:

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