Cataracts: natural ‘solutions’

🎵 I can see clearly now the rain of anti-lanosterol propaganda is gone…🎵

Today we’re continuing our Great Swindles series, and will be talking about regaining our vision in a world blind to the truth - specifically regarding the cloud over our eyes: cataracts.

Cataracts are the most common type of visual impairment in the world. In the US alone, twenty-five million adults over the age of 40 have cataracts. Currently over 1.02 million Americans are blind, and this number, along with all types of visual impairment, are expected to double by 2050.

Photo: Gong W, et al. Clin Ophthalmol. September 29, 2026

While lack of healthcare is the official reason this trend accelerated in 2020, there are many other driving factors at play. During the lockdowns, people spent more time inside, in front of blue-lit screens, and away from the UV wavelength of the Sun. Why then, are we being told that UV causes cataracts?

To make matters worse, our furry friends are also getting cloudy eyes, partially driven by a surge of obesity and diabetes, which are metabolic disorders that drive inflammation. Animals in the wild have become obese as well, which does not account for the processed food argument. The proliferation of radiofrequency is affects all life, and is a major epigenetic factor driving diabetes. Diabetic cataracts have become an everyday emergency in vet clinics, and 80% of diabetic dogs now develop rapidly progressing, swollen cataracts within a year of diagnosis. This has created a windfall for veterinarians.

We all know that fear drives emotion. When someone takes their pet to the vet, many times their decision for treatment is highly emotional. We all know people who spend tens of thousands on procedures that only prolong life for a few days, while the animal suffers.

Canine cataracts are exploding as a profit center for the veterinary-industrial complex. Recently our friend told us how he was quoted $8,000 for his dog’s cataract surgery (per eye). Another colleague of ours had the surgery done for his pet, but their wound up being complications. An infection arose, and the dog had to lose an eye. The good news? There is a better way.

A team of scientists and ophthalmologists has tested a solution in dogs that may be able to dissolve the cataract right out of the eye’s lens. The solution is a solution: a steroid-based eye drop.

What are cataracts?

Cataracts are basically a glob of broken proteins, stuck together in a malfunctioning clump. When healthy, these proteins, called crystallins, help the eye’s lens keep its structure and transparency. As our eyes degrade due to age and other environmental factors like a poor light environment (including EMF), these crystallin proteins start to come unglued and lose their ability to function. Then they clump together and form a sheathlike obstruction in the lens, causing the signature “steamy glass” vision that accompanies cataracts.

Coming up with an answer other than surgery has been difficult. Scientists have been hunting for years for mutations in crystallin proteins that might offer new insights and pave the way to an alternate therapy. Unfortunately the mainstream medical complex has glued and pulled the wool over our murky eyes, ensuring they stay shut to the discoveries of 2015. Over ten years ago, molecular biologist Ling Zhao at the University of California (UC), San Diego and her team discovered how lanosterol eye drops can dissolve cataracts. They came up with the idea after finding that children with a genetically inherited form of cataracts shared a mutation that stopped the production of lanosterol, an important steroid in the body. When their parents did not have the same mutation, the adults produced lanosterol and had no cataracts.

These observations propelled their thesis for a cure. First, they used human lens cells to test how effectively lanosterol shrank lab models of cataracts. They saw a significant decrease. Then, they progressed to rabbits suffering from cataracts. At the end of the 6-day experiment, 11 of 13 rabbits had gone from having severe or significant cataracts to mild cataracts or no cataracts at all.

Finally, the team moved on to dogs, using a group of seven with naturally occurring cataracts. The dogs responded just as the researchers hoped to the lanosterol solution, which was given in the form of both eye injections and eye drops. The dogs’ lenses showed the same type of dissolving pattern as the human and rabbit lens cells. The improvement was remarkable—researchers could tell just by looking at the dogs’ eyes that the cataracts had decreased. But the exact mechanism of how lanosterol manages to disperse the mass of proteins remains unknown.

Our guess? Lanosterol works since it’s a precursor to cholesterol, which helps us synthesize Vitamin D, a hormone that helps reduce inflammation and eye disease. When we expose ourselves to UV, and have the right amounts of cholesterol in our blood, we synthesize even more Vitamin D.

Join us as we discuss:

The history of cataracts

What studies we’ve found on cataract removal & therapy

Is UV really as bad as they say it is in causing cataracts?

What do vets currently suggest in treating cataracts for canines?

👉 Check out our additional resources with all the links to the drops, red light therapy mask, and eye glasses we love by clicking here.

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Additional Resources:

Lanosterol drops dogs love

Ra Optics glasses we love

Red light face mask our friend uses and says works wonders for her cataracts

Great Swindles:

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