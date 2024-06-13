Get 12% off for 1 year

Did you know that if you're in your forties and live in the US, you have as great of a chance of dying from heart disease as a seventy-year old in 1970?

In 1850, heart disease was the 25th cause of death, on par with accidental drowning.

What's changed the most in our environment since 1850?

Pesticides and processed foods are only part of the story.

Only one-third of the energy requirements our bodies need come from food.

Where do the other two-thirds come from?

Light.

What disrupts how our bodies receive light?

Electrosmog from radiofrequency (RF-EMF).

As a matter of fact, light itself is an EMF.

Known as the father of radio and inventor of the telegraph, Guglielmo Marconi had ten heart attacks after he began working with electricity.

Marconi was 63 when his tenth and final heart attack killed him.

As soon as he began experimenting with radio equipment in 1896, Marconi, who was 22 years old at the time, began to have chills and fevers so severe his doctors thought he had malaria.

He would often collapse completely from fatigue and pains in the chest, and was eventually diagnosed with heart disease.

There have been thousands of independent studies since World War II, showing how radiowave sickness can lead to cardiovascular disease.

Funded by the Office of Naval Research and the U.S. Army, Allen Frey was the most active researcher of the 1960s on the bioeffects of microwave radiation in the US.

Frey altered the heart rate of live frogs at 3 microwatts per square centimeter (microwatts are a measure of power density emitted by an EMF)

At only 0.6 microwatts per square centimeter, he caused isolated frogs’ hearts to stop beating by timing the microwave pulses at a precise point during the heart’s rhythm. (Note: 0.6 microwatts per square centimeter is about 10,000 times less than the amount of radiation an active cell phone would expose a man’s heart to if he carried it in his shirt pocket.)

Russian researchers such as Yuri Grigoriev confirmed Frey's findings, using extremely low electrical fields:

Change in the number of beating and stopped isolated frog hearts, EMF irradiated using various pulse modulations from 1 to 100 Hz.

There are two things we can do about this modern day health dilemma we find ourselves in.

Understand the problem: how radiation affects us, so that we can reduce the sources accordingly. Address our relationship with technology: instead of being a slave to our digital shackles, we can learn to be the master of our devices instead.

We hope you can join us tonight, June 13th 7pm EST, where we'll review how EMFs create cardiovascular disease, along with simple tactics we can all employ now!

Paul Harding of Total EMF Solutions joins us next week!

We'll be hosting one more free webinar this month, open to all, on June 20th.

We're doing so because we have some critical information to share.

Paul Harding of Total EMF solutions, a seasoned EMF professional who travels worldwide mitigating radiation in clients' homes, will be joining us to discuss common EMF issues he sees, along with touchy topics other EMF pros won't touch with a 10-foot grounding rod.

After June 20th, our weekly Thursday time slot will be devoted to EMF 101 students, so that we can give them our exclusive attention.

We look forward to seeing you, and discussing how we can heal in this wacky wireless world.

We are more powerful than we know,

Roman & Bohdanna

Our second semester of EMF 101 launches next Thursday, June 20th!

