2 ways to lower EMF in schools

Today we have the privilege of interviewing Joe Darnell.

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For the past twelve years, Joe has been going down the electric rabbit hole.

He’s learned from the best in the field, having worked with Dr. Samuel Milham as well as Dave Stetzer. There aren’t that many left in the EMF profession like Joe, who truly understand how to remediate dirty electricity the right way, along with other aspects of radiation that are rarely talked about such as contact current. More importantly, Joe doesn’t just have a comprehensive understanding of electropollution. He’s also a valuable teacher, being able to guide others how to remediate it themselves.

Joe’s exploration of EMF began when his 7-yr old daughter was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Here’s his story, and why he started Flutter Busters:

“The roots of Flutter Busters LLC started on December 4, 2014. This was the day that doctors found a mass in Kyanna’s brain stem. She was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG). While still in the hospital, Kyanna named her brain tumor Flutter. Our next questions: Why Kyanna? What caused this? How is it that a seemingly healthy child has cancer?

Our medical options were limited, only palliative radiation to extend her life. My wife and I were not people that could just sit and watch. We went to Spain to get answers to the questions that we had. In Spain they were able to identify many things that were wrong with Kyanna and our family went about trying to ‘fix’ all of them. Everything that our family did to get rid of Flutter became known as a Flutter Buster. Despite our efforts, Kyanna passed away February 3, 2015. She was 22 days shy of her 8th birthday. You can read more of this journey here.

I then began an exhaustive search of one of the environmental toxins that Kyanna had issues with: electromagnetic fields (EMFs). I read countless books and research papers on this topic. I talked to experts in the field. I combed through every bit of information I could get my hands on. Through this research, I discovered this was a major contributor to Kyanna’s demise.

Chronic over-exposure to EMFs can cause blood-brain permeability, cell mutation, increase malignancy of cancer cells and increase growth rates, and it can weaken the immune system to the point it becomes ineffective. I found that our home, school, and even our front yard were plagued with harmful EMFs of all kinds. Kyanna, with her sensitivity to EMFs, never had a chance to escape from this particularly harmful toxin.

Few of us are even aware of the EMFs that surround us. Some we can control and some we cannot. It is my mission to help people control the things they can, and minimize the things that they can’t. More importantly, I want to increase awareness of this growing problem. What was bad for Kyanna is bad for me and you too.”

Join us as we discuss

How Joe met Dave Stetzer

How misbehavior and irritability are tied to electropollution

Are battery-powered toothbrushes bad for our health?

How to use Stetzerizer filters in the home & while traveling

How Joe helps others measure EMF in their own home

Thanks for joining us in on this week’s conversation.

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Additional Resources:

Contact Joe here: darnell@flutterbusters.com

We’re launching our third semester of EMF 101 this month!

LEARN MORE HERE

** We’re not licensed medical professionals, and this is not licensed medical advice.

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