"New beginnings are often disguised as painful endings." ~ Lao Tzu

Dear Beloved Readers,

We started this Substack three years ago with the intention of making an impact on the world. We’ve expanded consciousness regarding the hazards of electromagnetic radiation, given practical tips on what we can do about it, as well as empowered countless others to take decisive action in their health.

The sad fact is many people still live in a bubble, but think they are walking on solid ground. They want to complain about world events, but never take action in their own lives. Others want to tear us down, without taking the time to build themselves up.

We’ve decided not to give away our energy to those people.

We’ve decided not to contribute to a platform that wants to enslave humanity.

We have made our decision, for the better.

Although many live in a bubble, the good news is:

Our bubble has been popped already.

The sky is our limit.

That’s why we will continue to do our work and research. We invite you to join our private newsletter, where you’ll have access to the following:

1- Articles: We’ll be migrating most of our EMF-related content onto our website, and will be posting new articles only on our site starting next month.

2- Podcasts: We’ll be posting our podcasts on Spotify, and invite you join us there. We’ll most likely be migrating our podcasts over from Substack to Spotify sometime in April.

3- Webinars: We’ll be conducting many free webinars, like the one this Thursday, where we’ll discuss practical tips we can all take to reduce EMF in our lives, and will also bring on special guests and professionals from time to time.

4- Community outreach: We’re building our own health forum, which is still in the works and needs some tweaks, but this will be an outlet where we can all come together and discuss concerns and share resources regarding EMF protection, health, and vent without the fear of trolls.

In the meantime, we’ve created an online forum called The Power Circle where you can join for free and meet like minds.

[Paid subscribers will have their subscriptions paused once we are totally off the platform in April, and we will also extend 10% discounts to all paid subscribers on select services we offer through our website. Those of you who paid for the year are eligible for a credit toward services we offer as well. ]

If any of you kind souls would like to give us a good send-off into the abyss of google…

Thank you for your readership and support all these years.

Please keep in touch!

We are more powerful than we know.

P.S. Want to send us🐌 snail mail?

Send us an email to info@thepowercouple.ca and we’ll send you our address!

