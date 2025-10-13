Here’s what we’ll learn in this article:

I’ve always hated shopping. The only times I enjoyed this American past time were during those scorching New Jersey summers of the 1990s, when I’d seek shelter in the grocery aisles of never-ending ice cream freezers. I can still remember the fog of icy vapor as I whipped open the freezer doors with reckless abandon, chilling my teenage head to the bone as my eyes got lost in a cool breeze of a hundred colors and flavors, ice-bathing my brain with dopamine.

Today the only shopping I like to do is outside – at a farmer’s market or street fair. Our ancestors shopped this way before indoor heating, air conditioning and electric light came along. Now most humans only shop inside, prisoners of a national mall littered with junk light that is neither energy-efficient nor consumer friendly.

Shop til you drop

The stores of today bear little resemblance to those of the 1990s, and have radically altered their light environment, scattering high intensity blue light like skittles across the aisle. Today’s younger generations peruse the shelves under the only LED laser show they know, while past the sliding front doors some don’t even go. Many shoppers have to rush in and out due to acute health effects from modern lighting…if they even make it into the store.

Light sensitivity, also known as photophobia, is exceedingly common in people with migraine — between 85 and 90% of people with migraine experience sensitivity to light. Migraines affect approximately 12% of the US population, or 38 million Americans. Up to 80% of migraine patients (30 million Americans) experience photophobia during an attack.

A migraine attack can occur within just a few seconds of exposure. Fluorescent lights, sunlight, LEDs, and LCD screens from computers or smartphones are just a few of the prominent sources that can cause or trigger migraines for those who are light sensitive. Roughly 5% of the 2.7 million Americans with epilepsy (135,000) have photosensitive epilepsy. This condition is triggered by flashing lights and flicker.

Women also tend to be more light sensitive than men, and are disproportionately affected by migraines, a condition frequently accompanied by photophobia. About 12% of women are tetrachromatic and have four types of cone cells in each eye, allowing them to perceive a much wider range of colors than the average person, who typically has three types. This ability can enable tetrachromats to see up to 100 million colors, compared to the one million colors visible to trichromats. This translates to an increased sensitivity and avoidance of bright digital signage and lighting in stores.

A photosensitive migraine can be triggered by the following:

Perceived brightness of light source Blue wavelengths of light The invisible pulsing of fluorescent light (flicker) Flashing and other high-contrast light

Let’s face it - humans are visual animals. Most of the sensory receptors throughout our body are dedicated to vision. When marketers say signage needs to be “eye-catching” this is exactly what they mean. A well-designed display can stop customers in their tracks, prompting them to buy something on the spot.

What if the design included a fuller spectrum of color that included blue at lesser intensities, along with other wavelengths that could incentivize all customers to buy, without the migraine? This would be a win-win for both parties.

What’s photophobia costing the supermarket industry?

The attention economy of today makes money by distracting us with shiny objects and keeping us enamored with the latest gadget or killer bargain. Grocery stores are no different. The more time we spend in the store, the more money the stores make. There’s a reason why the café and wine is at the front of the building: stores want to grab our attention right away, and make us stay.

Here’s an example of how cafés (which tend to have a higher price markup and profit margin) immediately encourage customers to impulsively buy upon entrance:

Pumpkin spice lattes “only available now,” and “buy one get one free” deals make items seem too good to miss. Another example of impulse products are free delivery thresholds, whereupon adding a small item to your online cart qualifies you for free shipping. There’s also the phenomenon of decision fatigue, which makes customers more prone to impulsive choices - the longer customers spend in the store, the more choices they encounter, the more likely they are to give in and buy something on a whim.

Here are three more ways stores are losing money, along with economic impacts on the consumer and employees:

1. Less impulse purchases

Impulse buys account for up to 62% of all total revenue for US grocery stores in 2025. Annual revenue in 2025 for US grocery stores is projected to be $890 billion, which translates to $552 billion in impulse purchases. According to a 2024 survey by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average American spends roughly $6,000 per year on groceries. This translates to potentially $3,720 (62% of $6,000) of revenue spent on impulse buys.

This means that if only 1% of the thirty million (300,000) people in the US who experience photophobic migraines rush in and out of the store to just grab what they need to avoid the deluge of toxic light, stores could lose $1,116,000,000 in revenue from impulse buys. If one includes the 135,000 potential US customers who have photosensitive epileptic seizures, this adds another half billion dollars in lost revenue.

Would you hang around and buy a coffee, or stroll down the aisles if you had a migraine? I’d probably be coolin’ my noggin off in the ice cream freezer.

2. Diminished employee productivity

Luckily for the consumer, they can rush out of the store. What of the employee, who spends all day under artificial light? How does poor lighting translate to lost worker productivity? Migraine, along with related sensory symptoms, is the leading cause of global disability for people under 50 years of age. This results in billions lost every year due to days missed and diminished productivity. Dry eye, another leading cause of light sensitivity, can reduce work performance by as much as 30 percent.

Share

During our recent trip to Costco, the cashier mentioned to us she couldn’t wait to leave for the day due to a headache, and that her photophobic symptoms and those of her colleagues had increased since LEDs were installed two months ago. Many employees we come across who work under LEDs report eyestrain, and say they “feel zapped” after work.

3. Food degradation

Intense light, including from LEDs, can trigger chemical reactions that break down vitamins, impacting milk quality and shelf life. A 2019 report by Dr. Catherine Birch, entitled Milk: Light exposure and depletion of key nutrients, which is a review of the available scientific literature, shows that high-intensity lighting reduces essential nutrients found in milk like Vitamin A, B 2 (riboflavin) and Vitamin D.

After only two hours of exposure to LED lighting – the type found in supermarkets – milk begins to lose vitamin A. After 16 hours, it has half the amount expected. The report also shows that riboflavin can decrease by 28% after just 20 minutes of indoor light exposure. With around half of all milk remaining on display for at least 8 hours, a significant proportion of milk on retail shelves is at risk of light damage.

“Many people do not realize that exposure of milk to indoor light can have a detrimental effect. The damaging effects of light can be influenced by the light intensity and time of exposure, so longer exposure to light causes milk to deteriorate faster.” ~ Dr. Catherine Birch

Two amino acids in milk, methionine and cysteine, are sensitive to light and may be degraded with exposure to light. This results in an off-flavor in the milk and loss of nutritional quality. These two amino acids are found in many other foods such as poultry, eggs, fish, as well as nuts and seeds.

Certain strains of mold may be inhibited or induced by light. A 2021 study published in the Journal of Fungi found that as little as four hours of exposure to blue wavelengths at 450nm (the same as found in LEDs) increased the growth of Botrytis cinerea, a gray mold also known as bunch rot.

Botrytis cinerea that affects many plant species, including wine grapes. In viticulture, it is commonly known as “botrytis bunch rot.”

The window pain to our soul

How do we know if we’re in the throes of a photophobic attack? Healthy nerves tell us when we’re in pain, which signals to our bodies that we need to change our behavior. Our eyes aren’t just windows to the outer world, they’re panes of glass that once shattered cut us up from the inside out. Rods and cones in our retina—which are central to vision—reach certain parts of the brain that affect pain. Researchers have also identified a separate set of cells in the eye called intrinsically-photosensitive retinal ganglion cells (IPRGCs). These cells are naturally sensitive to light since they contain a photopigment called melanopsin. Photopigments change their chemistry when exposed to light.

When light stimulates melanopsin, this sets off a chain reaction of behavioral responses—everything from how our pupils react to the suppression of melatonin which affects, digestion, reproduction, alertness and sleep. Since melanopsin also links directly to pain centers in the brain, it can bring on the photophobia that many experience. IPRGCs like melanopsin also don’t contribute to visual processing, meaning that even a blind person can develop this strong sensitivity to light.

Melanopsin is also found in the ophthalmic branch of the trigeminal nerve. This particular nerve is the largest in the brain and controls sensory information, as well as movement in the face and head. Light transmitted through the retina engages nerve fibers in the ophthalmic branch of the trigeminal system, which can lead to a dilation of blood vessels and ultimately flips the “on” switch for photophobic pain.

Share

Our eye is also extensively innervated by the trigeminal system and is therefore sensitive to pain. This may offer a possible explanation for why patients with an eye-related disorder (e.g. dry eye) also complain of photophobia. Trigeminal stimulation may also be partially responsible for the “blink reflex,” which can lead to the development of photophobia.

The poison is in the dose

Blue light is only toxic when not paired with other wavelengths, especially when we’re exposed for too long, under too great of an intensity. For aeons we’ve lived under a rainbow of full spectrum sunlight, with an intensity that gently and gradually waxes and wanes by the hour. The modern office worker has become so deprived of the rainbow that their eyes feel assaulted by a stranger flashing their sunbeams in naked honesty.

Neurodegenerative conditions like Parkinson’s have skyrocketed as dopamine is slowly leeched from a brain torn apart by blue lasers projected from an iPhone’s eternal flame. As a result modern remedies like Bright Light therapy (BLT) have become popular, shocking humanity out of its dark shell to awaken out of its mindless scrolling slumber. BLT in the right dose can temporarily address several illnesses, including depression, hyperactivity, seasonal affective disorder, and lethargy. Taken to the extreme, these same bright lights can induce hunger or anxiety.

Are you in the mood?

Some stores like Abercrombie and Fitch used to tone down their lighting, illuminating their products with a low (warm) color temperature in the orange and yellow spectrum, while specific items “popped” with high intensity spot lights. While lighting designers thought this type of warm lighting would create a more receptive consumer, all that happened was customers became more relaxed, and less likely to buy. A clothing store shouldn’t feel like your favorite Italian restaurant. How does light impact our mood in this way?

Light directly impacts the “consumption emotion.” Brighter lights are perceived as heat, which intensifies positive emotions and buying pressure. Stores selling highly expressive products, like engagement rings, flowers, or iPhones, may use bright lighting to amplify the emotional connection a customer has with the product, encouraging purchase. Turning down the light, effortless and unassuming as it may seem, can curb emotionality in everyday decisions, most of which take place under bright light.

Ultimately, nature created light to support our survival. When the sun rises, bright light fills the sky, and we become motivated to act, hunt, work, and plunder. On sunny days, people are more optimistic about the stock market, report higher well-being, and are even more helpful, while extended exposure to gloomy winter days can result in seasonal affective disorder.

Before the light bulb, we didn’t go to bed just because it was dark and we could no longer do as much as we could during the day. We’d retire because we also didn’t feel like doing as much. We become lethargic because the cells of our body literally don’t have the energy they need to operate at peak performance. The photons of bright light we thrive on during the day fly westward and give life to our neighbors, so that they may continue the rally race of civilization.

👉 Support our work is with a premium subscription!

(just $5 per month).

How can stores increase sales?

If you’re a grocery store and you want customers to buy a bag of apples, don’t light candles and throw on Barry Manilow. Shine some full spectrum bright light and play Mozart in D major. Fortunately you don’t need to open your windows in the middle of December and freeze out frantic Christmas shoppers.

There’s a light at the end of the Black Friday tunnel, and it’s called Store-Bright™. Originally invented by world-renowned Nikola Tesla in the 1890s as “the Forever Bulb,” the modern Store-Bright™ light presents the most exciting lighting breakthrough in more than a century. Not only is Store-Bright™ easier on the eye, it’s also more environmentally sustainable. Lights are powered by magnetic induction and use LUMENTEC® spectral tuning, which allows each light to have customizable intensities and wavelengths to create a positive mood. Although magnetic induction lamps contain mercury, the substance is encapsulated in a solid amalgam slug, so there is no dispersed mercury. The solid mercury amalgam is also easily recovered and recycled.

The sunny side of the aisle

LUMENTEC® also provides an exceptionally high color rendition index (CRI), which is a measure of how accurately a light source displays colors compared to natural light, with values ranging from 0 to 100. A higher CRI indicates better color accuracy, with 100 representing perfect color rendering similar to sunlight. Lighting in many stores is frequently well below .80 and can be as low as .60. There is also no glare as in the case of LEDs, which unevenly illuminate objects.

How does CRI factor into a buying decision? Humans naturally eat during the brightest hours, as this is when sunlight optimizes MSH (melanocyte-stimulating hormone) for digestion and metabolism. Let’s face it - seeing an orange on a tree at noon is more appealing than seeing one on a poorly-lit shelf at Walmart.

Humans and animals are also able to dynamically tune the spectral sensitivity of our visual system to better match predominant wavelengths of light in our environment. Enzymes in our retina convert Vitamin A 1 to A 2. ; these vitamins are also chromophores, or molecules that absorb specific wavelengths of light while reflecting others:

The enzyme cyp27c1 converts A 1 into A 2 in the retinal pigment epithelium. The use of vitamin A 2 -based visual pigments is strongly associated with aquatic habitats where ambient light is red-shifted.

Share

How does magnetic induction work?

Conventional lighting technology uses filaments embedded through the lamp envelope (glass) to bring an electrical current into a lamp’s interior. Filaments and burn out over time. Store-Bright™ uses a magnetic field to spin atoms inside the bulb, operating like a particle accelerator. The energy from the spinning atoms creates light that is tuned and transferred using phosphorous.

Since there are no filaments or electrodes, there is nothing within the bulb that can burn out. This means these fixtures are not sensitive to on/off cycling and do not require a warm-up or cool-down between between cycles. On/off cycles adversely affect lamp longevity in LEDs and fluorescents.

Induction bulbs are also rated for 100,000 service hours…longer than any other lighting technology. The typical LED may last 20,000 hours, which means that Store-Bright™ fixtures last 500% longer.

More energy at less the cost

Store-Bright™ interior lighting is up to 85% more efficient than incandescent bulbs and 40% more efficient than conventional fluorescents. An extra power savings bonus comes from the cool operating temperature, which means fixtures do not add to electrical heat loads from air conditioning.

This type of magnetic induction also has almost no in-rush current that increases the electric bill. In-rush is the momentary, significantly high electrical current drawn by a device like a light when it’s first switched on, often several times higher than its normal operating current. LEDs have internal components that are rapidly charged when the power first comes on. These electronic components include capacitors and switch mode power supplies that converts current from AC to DC. This rapid charging draws a very high peak current, and also can create kHz frequencies (known as dirty electricity), which degrade electronics.

Store-Bright™ lighting also retains more than 85% of its luminosity over the 100,000 hour lifecycle while LEDs deteriorate from the first moment they’re installed and turned on. In-rush current and electronic degradation is why some larger vendors have noticed their electricity bill actually increase after installing “energy-efficient” LEDs!

When the energy efficiency of human beings declines, so may their spending ability plummet as well. Even though we are wired to hunt, gather, and feast upon the spoils of battle, life doesn’t have to feel like a war.

Since antiquity the most prosperous civilizations created market squares where its citizens could stroll down the promenade in comfort, not run into alleys like rats. Shopping isn’t just a transaction, it’s an experience. Why not enjoy the ride?

We are more powerful than we know,

If you found this episode valuable, would consider sharing it?

Share

👉 Support our work is with a premium subscription!

(just $5 per month).

👉 Want to learn more about this topic?

Check out the interview we had with

, CEO of Tesla Induction Lighting Co:

Check out The Power Couple Bookshop - dedicated to making us relearn from our ancestors!

Support us the old fashioned way!

Send us an email to info@thepowercouple.ca if you’d like to send us other forms of payment, including 🐌 mail!