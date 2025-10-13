The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Proton Magic's avatar
Proton Magic
1d

This is very good post. The only missing element is the WHY are they poisoning the store lighting environment. Of course it must be part of Agenda 2030 and the general destruction of human society.

Where I am there is a very poisonous brightly lit bike/walking path with areas up to near 50 lumens (foot candles) according to a light meter I bought for about $30.. The city gave me this BS that the lighting makes it safer. I noted to them the path is 25 times as bright compared to the street lights that are only 2 foot candles directly under the lights and the area around the lights are fairly well lit. "So that means the streets are dangerous places?" I asked back noting that 99.9% of the people walk on the streets not in the bike path...

I will put out a full post on this debacle in the next weeks I hope. The city's plan is still pending.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Roman S Shapoval and others
Darling Crimson's avatar
Darling Crimson
18h

Excellent article, Jam packed with very serious information.

I include, as usual, the impact the occulting of our organic sun & moon and the superimposition of synthetic suns & moons.

These were/are our primary source of light. To be aware that the bulbs in our homes, screens, street lights, head lights, grocery stores are not supportive of living things/beings is very important yet we MUST address the theft of our organic sun and moon and address how all living things are being effected by synthetic creations above our heads.

Thank you for this excellent article and for all of your efforts Roman 🥰❤️🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Roman S Shapoval
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture