I remember when I first embarked on the journey to remediate EMF in our home.

I was totally overwhelmed, and turned to “experts” who I thought would help us - until I found out they were only expertly-indoctrinated in schools that teach anything but common sense.

Lucky for us - I didn’t quit. I kept asking questions, and eventually found people I could trust.

Did it cost me a good chunk of change?

Yes.

Was it worth it?

Absolutely.

Health is wealth.

You can have all the wealth, but if you don’t have your health…

You’ll spend all your wealth trying to get back your health.

In today's day and age of wireless warfare, many of us feel like terrorists: we can run, but we can't hide.

While world governments and elites set up shop underground, in bunkered enclaves of the rich and infamous, what alternatives does the common man and woman have to live on the surface of our tattered earth?

What can we do to withstand the persistent onslaught of wireless radiation going through our walls and into our most intimate space?

Many people have attempted to shield their homes, while getting even more sick as a result.

Worse yet - some of us gave into the false hope that a "harmonizer" will help.

I've been there, done that, won't do that...ever again.

What Bohdanna and I have found to work is applying a less-is-more strategy when it comes to our health.

Rather than take too many supplements, we eat less.

Rather than put stickers on our phone and computers, we stick to common sense - using devices wisely.

There are a few trusted products, and trusted people, that we've met along the way that can help guide us.

Paul Harding joins us to discuss how to design the low-EMF home.

He will share a blueprint of what he believes can do less harm, and more good.

While not all of us have the ideal situation in terms of a home that is low in EMF - that's the point: we're all unique, and our journeys begin with the first step.

This webinar is based in theory, and its recommendations will vary based on your individual needs and environment.

If you're interested in having a thorough on-site evaluation, we suggest you reach out to Paul and contact him here.

Paul has helped people recover from chronic electromagnetic poisoning for over a decade, and understands what we're up against.

We look forward to seeing you this Thursday at 6pm EST!

We are more powerful than we know,

Roman & Bohdanna

