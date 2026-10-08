Mold + EMF

cases of Candida in US (2019-2024)

Join us as we discuss:

How Bohdanna and I dealt with mold toxicity in our bodies

Why are cases of mold exploding in the US?

How does electromagnetic radiation accelerate biotoxin reproduction?

What can we do to reduce mold in our environment?

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PS: Join us next Thursday 6pm PDT with Hank Allen of Idahoans for Safe Technology, where we discuss how he dealt with mold toxicity in his home.

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