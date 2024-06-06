Get 12% off for 1 year

If you joined us on last week’s webinar, then you'll understand that EMFs impact our brain in a subtle way that flies under the radar of many doctors.

Did you know that MS is the most common neurological disorder in young adults?

Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disease that affects our central nervous system by attacking our myelin sheath - the "wire coating" of our nerves.

Currently there is no cure, and the exact cause of MS is unknown.

However researchers believe that MS may be a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Epigenetics is the study of how our genes are shaped by the environment.

According to geneticist and evolutionary biologist Doug Wallace, most disease has an epigenetic link. Biologists like Bruce Lipton maintain that up to 99% of all chronic disease stems from our environment's impact on our genes.

Join us tonight at 7pm EST - where we'll explore this link, and the role EMFs have on our genetics.

We'll also investigate the role of dirty electricity (electromagnetic interference), and its impact on those with MS.

Paul Harding of Total EMF Solutions joins us June 20th

Originally we said we would only have two more FREE webinars (including this one) until we launch EMF Summer School on June 20th.

However we'll be hosting one more webinar, open to all, on June 20th.

We're doing so because we have some critical information to share.

Paul Harding of Total EMF solutions, a seasoned EMF professional who travels worldwide mitigating radiation in clients' homes, will be joining us to discuss common EMF issues he sees, along with touchy topics other EMF pros won't touch with a 10-foot grounding rod.

Here are the links to those:

Register for June 13: How do EMFs affect our cardiovascular system?

Register for June 20: What most EMF pros don't know with Paul Harding

After June 20th, our weekly Thursday time slot will be devoted to EMF 101 students, so that we can give them our exclusive attention.

We look forward to seeing you, and discussing how we can heal in this wacky wireless world.

We are more powerful than we know,

Roman & Bohdanna

Our second semester of EMF 101 launches this June!

As a token of our appreciation for our paid subscribers, we’re extending a 10% discount on EMF 101.

