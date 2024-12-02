“It is no measure of health to be well adjusted to a profoundly sick society.” ~ Jiddu Krishnamurti

History doesn’t repeat, but it sure does rhyme. How do we ensure we don’t doom ourselves to the frequency of failure as a society, and regenerate in rhythm instead?

First - accept that we all make mistakes, and that even the best of us can be fooled. This opens the door to a fresh perspective.

Second - courageously walk through the door, into a green field where the blades of grass our ancestors have walked through tickle our curiousity.

Third - be prepared to fail, and keep walking.

The Hero’s Journey, by Joseph Campbell

Only when the student is ready, shall the master appear.

Many patients of the western medical system aren’t students at all, but children who want to fold up medical pamphlets disclosing potential harm from pharmaceuticals like paper airplanes - and expect to still get an A in class. These students then go home and grab their allowance from Big Daddy government.

Other students diligently study alone in their quiet room, and hone their mind, body, and spirit with discipline. These students respect the medicine of our elders with honor, and encourage others to follow.

I’m not the biggest fan of Arnold, but you have to admit - he has discipline.

Then comes a dark night of the soul, when one is tormented with the prospect of missing out on the parties of reckless decision that everyone else is pushing them to make. We hear the phone ring, asking us “why aren’t you going to the [Big Pharma] mall with us?”

Then we hear a knock on the door, only to see a mob of needle trigger-happy teens asking us “Well…aren’t you coming?” We slam the door, since we know better - as the wise spirit of our ancestors silently guides us back upstairs to our studies, so that we can farm future fields for our brothers and sisters.

Enter the master.

Many friends and fellow travelers I’ve met along the road to self-discovery don’t always make it, and sacrifice their dreams to a collective delusion. Having the courage to walk through the door of health freedom is a lot easier when we know that we’re not alone. I can’t tell you how many people we’ve encountered since 2020 who have confided to us “I didn’t think anyone else thought like me about [lockdowns, masks, surveillance].” When we believe in ourselves, we’ll find that others believe in us. We rip open the escape hatch of the totalitarian airplane, and fly - hoping that someone will catch us.

Doc Malik is such a man. If it weren’t for his work, and message, so many others would be lost - thinking they were the crazy ones, eventually falling back in line, sitting upright in their seats on an airliner where we learn to gratefully eat an overpriced meal of lies.

“Ladies and gentlemen, please make sure your seat backs and tray tables obedience is in its full upright position. Make sure your seat belt freedom is securely fastened and all carry-on opinions are stowed underneath the seat your pride. Thank you.”

I’ve met many memorable writers and health researchers over the years - but few have that human touch, and personal approach that makes one feel appreciated.

is not only a doctor, but a man who loves his fellows with a full heart.

Isn’t that the kind of medicine we all need these days?

In the days of our past, we as humans learned medicine by watching how others, including animals, reacted. Nature was our initial teacher, and showed us how to live by trusting its mysterious formula. The wise men and wiser women of that time healed by teaching us how to do it ourselves.

doctor (n.): from Latin docere "to show, teach”

