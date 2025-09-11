Opposing Cell Towers

“Justice will not come to Athens until those who are not injured are as indignant as those who are injured.” ~ Thucydides

Recently Bohdanna and I attended The Healthy Conference in Washington DC, where we met with leaders in health freedom who are helping turn the tide against the surveillance state slowly being built around us all. To celebrate all the meaningful connections we made, we are launching a series of episodes with the wonderful people we met during our trip.

Today we have the honor of interviewing Odette Wilkins!

Odette was a technology transactional attorney for over 20 years, and co-founded The National Call for Safe Technology where she is President & General Counsel.

Join us as we discuss:

How we can put pressure on lawmakers to take back our wired infrastructure

How the telecomm industry has admitted harms of cellular technology

Why wireless and 5G is a national security threat

How we can solve the digital divide

Odette was a technology transactional attorney for over 20 years, and co-founded The National Call for Safe Technology where she is President & General Counsel.

The National Call (thenationalcall.org) is a coalition with partners reaching about 1,365,000 Americans across the country, advocates for safe communications networks for phone and Internet access.

After seeing that many people across the country were being injured and disabled by wireless radiation from cell towers, “smart” meters and other wireless devices, Odette co-founded the National Call with Virginians for Safe Technology.

She also co-founded Wired Broadband, Inc., a non-profit based in New York also advocating for safe communications networks where she is also President & General Counsel.

In 2024, Odette served as a volunteer on the Communications Equity & Diversity Council at the Federal Communications Commission on bridging the digital divide for those without access to broadband.

If you or a loved one does not know where to turn in the fight against the digital prison, rest assured you are not alone!

There is so much we can do.

Why not take the first step, and join the National Call?

JOIN THE NATIONAL CALL FOR SAFE TECH

We are more powerful than we know,

Found this episode valuable?

If so, would you please share it far and wide?

Share

Please support our work with a premium subscription!

(just $5 per month).

Check out The ower Couple Bookshop - dedicated to making us relearn from our ancestors!

Support us the old fashioned way!

Send us an email to info@thepowercouple.ca if you’d like to send us other forms of payment, including 🐌 mail!

Since Canada Post is currently on a strike, we may need the Pony express. 🐎

The best way to support our work is with a premium subscription.

(just $5 per month).