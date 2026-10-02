The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
Orgonite does not block EMF
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Orgonite does not block EMF

Pt 2: Ken Goellner & Orgonite
Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval

“Once we open up to the flow of energy within our body, we can also open up to the flow of energy in the universe.”

~ Wilhelm Reich

(R) Water frozen with orgone pyramid. (experimental trial) Notice the cone / spiral shape formed in the ice that was not present in prior test.

Check out more Orgone experiments

Join us as we discuss:

  • Wilhelm Reich’s research on orgone & life force energy

  • Why orgone does not block EMF

  • How orgone devices work

  • How to spot orgone devices that may not work

  • How to make your own orgonite

  • If you missed it, here’s a link to Part 1 of our conversation with Ken.

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Contact Ken:

👉 973-248-7461

ken.goellner@pm.me

Orgone.rocks

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