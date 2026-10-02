Pt 2: Ken Goellner & Orgonite

“Once we open up to the flow of energy within our body, we can also open up to the flow of energy in the universe.”
~ Wilhelm Reich
Join us as we discuss:
Wilhelm Reich’s research on orgone & life force energy
Why orgone does not block EMF
How orgone devices work
How to spot orgone devices that may not work
How to make your own orgonite
If you missed it, here’s a link to Part 1 of our conversation with Ken.
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Contact Ken:
👉 973-248-7461
ken.goellner@pm.me
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