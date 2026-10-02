Pt 2: Ken Goellner & Orgonite

“Once we open up to the flow of energy within our body, we can also open up to the flow of energy in the universe.” ~ Wilhelm Reich

(R) Water frozen with orgone pyramid. (experimental trial) Notice the cone / spiral shape formed in the ice that was not present in prior test.

Check out more Orgone experiments

Join us as we discuss:

Wilhelm Reich’s research on orgone & life force energy

Why orgone does not block EMF

How orgone devices work

How to spot orgone devices that may not work

How to make your own orgonite

If you missed it, here’s a link to Part 1 of our conversation with Ken.

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