Here’s what we’ll learn in this article:

“The cave you fear to enter holds the treasure you seek.” ~ Joseph Campbell

Nature’s borders aren’t built with barbed wire. Mountain, river stream, and island are how the countries of Earth are created. Species of butterfly and bird fly unrestricted, migrating according to the dictates of the wind and the planetary magnetic current. Humans have always flown outside the bounds of their environment, some driven by the need to conquer, some by the wanderlust of discovery. Our desire to create new technological landscapes, sought with the promise of digital immortality where we reunite with the singularity, now fuels our dystopian adventure.

There are no new lands left to claim here on Earth. We’ve razed ancestral capitals of tradition to the ground, leaving us in a ruinous rubble of ignorance to our true human potential. Ancient dialects are being replaced with large language models. Our intuition of what the body needs to be healthy has morphed into desperate questions as we “Ask AI.”

Yet so much more awaits us on the outer rim of fear. The lands we’ve already seen can be transformed into oases where we become true stewards of Earth. Losing so much knowledge over the centuries, we have even more to rediscover. We’re told that real excitement exists with a virtual matrix where we can become anyone or anything. We’re pushed to live in homes for one, and smart cities that sully communities and dissolve human connection. We’re sold on the fact that leftists, rightists, Asians, Mexicans, Jews, Muslims, and Christians are dangerous, without ever having spoken to one ourselves. In fear of a dark horizon, we forget to fly, and paint ourselves belligerently into a corner of the canvas where red hues of iron-clad safety and violence rust our heart from within.

As we bow to fear of the unknown, we lose our ability to know the future. In the wise words of Joseph Campbell, “many of us would enter a tiger’s lair before we would enter a dark cave.” We know we’re governed by criminals who murder innocents, while being afraid of the common people. How do we become more human in an age of inhumanity?

Deify humanity

Leap with faith

Having true faith in ourselves is often more difficult than being a fanatical devotee of someone else. While blind faith may be a belief in the unseen, true faith is a feeling in what our mind’s eye already sees. Like many of you, Bohdanna and I made choices in 2020 that weren’t easy, as pressure to genetically modify ourselves by injection was at an all time high. Since I had family in the US and was living in Canada, we’d both cross the border many times from 2020 onward. We didn’t lie to the border guard and say that “we were vaccinated.”

Today we’re faced with the prospect of once again giving up our autonomy and bodily sovereignty, as retinal scans and innocent “selfies” sell us on a guarantee of security. Like five years ago, we’re told biometric identification is “mandatory” and think there is no way out. This yes or no question and black vs white paradigm wasn’t the point of the pandemic drill. The benefit of the exercise was to learn how to assert one’s right. We knew we had a right to medical privacy, and were prepared to tell the guards that “we choose not to disclose our private medical records.” Furthermore, vaccine passports were an experiment, which failed miserably.

Today we’re faced with three choices in the midst of our privacy being attacked once more:

We can submit to the authority of our national governments with blind faith. We can rebuke their orders and fight back with vitriol. We can assert our right to privacy, and not answer the question.

I once asked John McAfee which flavor ice cream he liked, chocolate or vanilla. I never expected his answer: “Neither!”

While I don’t believe that any governing body will save us, we can still use their words to accord with their law. Article 12 of the United Nations’ Universal Declaration of Human Rights and article 17 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) seek to protect the basic human right to privacy. Legal scholars and lawyers are now sounding alarm bells. The Journal of Law & Technology raised concerns in 2024 over how biometric data would be stored, and believes implementation of these measures will be challenging.

In our recent travels to Canada, the US, and Mexico, Bohdanna and I are witnessing how the implementation process works. We’d like to share what we learned so far on this journey of many leaps toward a true faith.

Say cheese

In our first trip from Phoenix airport in early 2025, we were tricked as the TSA agent nonchalantly said “step in front of the camera please.” Since we were rushing to catch our flight and still needed time to go through the pat-down rather than being microwaved by the body scanner, we made a mistake. We quickly stepped in front of the agent’s camera as he scanned our boarding pass. Never again. Ever since that day, we’ve been on multiple US flights, and politely tell the agent “we’re opting out of the photo.” One agent told us “you know, there are cameras like this everywhere anyway.” My thought was if that’s the case, then why do you need this specific camera? Rather than giving a snarky remark, we gratefully moved on to our favorite part where we feel truly touched and appreciated - the pat down. Luckily we’ve never had an aggressive or creepy guard yet. Each time we send out love and light to the officers, and visualize the entire process going smoothly. Maybe our calm is contagious, who knows.

Some airports even have signage that tells us we can opt out, but then how many people stop and read anymore? Thank you Betsy Barnum for this tip on the sign:

Of course authorities always like to roll out measures like these as “voluntary”, to assess public compliance. Later they won’t ask so nicely, and adopt measures as “mandatory” even though they fly in the face of human rights.

Cold receptions & Southern hospitality

On Dec 22nd, Bohdanna and I drove to Puerto Peñasco, Mexico. We were expecting to see security all over the place abounding with drug-sniffing dogs and robotic gunslingers barring our entrance. What happened in reality? We were waved right through (even on our way back) without even being asked for our passport. While our passports may have been remotely scanned, this can also happen in Canada, where we are always asked to show identification. What we’re shown on the news, and what types of orders are written down in paper, vary wildly from what actually occurs.

Many believe that Mexicans will submit to biometric identification and a digital financial system. Will they? Over half of the Mexican population does not even have a bank account. This translates to around 42.6 million people in the country without access to formal banking services. Maybe the media is just trying to make us believe something without any factual basis, adopting us as blind faith devotees of the technocratic religion. Fear is False Evidence Appearing Real.

Unlock discounts on 1:1 EMF coaching & services.

(just $5 per month).

After our trip to Mexico, we flew to Canada to visit with Bohdanna’s family. Knowing that the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had passed a rule on December 26th to collect biometric data from all non US citizens, even permanent residents who are the spouse of a US citizen, we were a bit nervous on the trip back from Canada into the US. Some of my Canadian friends who recently refused the biometric scanning told me how they were detained and threatened even before December 26th, so I was already a bit on edge. These dear colleagues of mine have made peace with the fact that they may never travel back to the US again.

The recent biometric rule by DHS also states that biometric data, including voice, fingerprint and DNA, will be stored by the DHS Biometric Identity Management System for up to 75 years. Keep in mind that this rule is not a law, but a policy. Store policy may state that you can’t return a hairdryer after 30 days, but if you complain to the manager and show them how defective the product was, you may just get your money back.

Lukeville Mexico crossing vs Peace Bridge Canada crossing

As we approached the Peace Bridge in Ontario, crossing to catch our flight into Buffalo, we once again sent love and light to the inspection booth ahead of us. There was no scanning or biometrics even in place. These security measures are more difficult to implement at land crossings, however at the airports they are already in place. If you’re a Canadian citizen and want to go to the US, I’d recommend you drive across the border first and then fly out of the US. Toronto Pearson Airport is already loaded with biometrics, as facial recognition kiosks having been deployed there since 2017.

I can see clearly now the AI rain is gone

One of the benefits of not carrying a cell phone everywhere is the fact that you actually have more time to look up, and notice trends as they unfold. Flying out of airports now I’ve noticed CLEAR kiosks crop up everywhere. I took the time and spoke with one of their “ambassadors” who was signing up an unsuspecting customer victim for their services. I asked how the system worked, and how did it allow me to walk through “seamlessly” to the gate. I found out that these kiosks not only require you to have your phone on your person, but in essence work as a millimeter wave microwave scanner. You still need to upload your passport or government-issued ID. These kiosks use retinal and fingerprint scans to quickly verify a traveler's identity, allowing them to bypass standard ID checks at airports and other venues like stadiums, getting them through security faster.

How fast is fast enough?

The question of “what are we rushing for?” can be answered by asking “what are we rushing toward?” A self-imposed tyranny where sloth reigns supreme? Rapid advancements in technology can be a laser that clips our wings, preventing us from migrating to a better tomorrow.

As in the words of Eric Francis Coppolino, humanity “now shares one giant nervous system” known as the internet. As Artificial Intelligence connects the dots that humans have become to lazy to imagine, a new map is being created, with its borders redrawn.

Will we falter, or will we fly home?

👉 P.S. Need help mitigating your EMF environment? Let’s chat!

LET'S CHAT!

*Paid subscribers get one free 1:1 virtual consult. In-home consults are discounted.

If you found this article valuable, would consider sharing it?

Share

Additional resources:

Check out The Power Couple Bookshop - dedicated to making us relearn from our ancestors!

Support us the old fashioned way!

Send us an email to info@thepowercouple.ca if you’d like to send us other forms of payment, including 🐌 mail!