What’s included in this email:

Dear Paid Subscribers,

Thank you so very much.

Your support allows us to keep doing the important work we love, so that we can continue to dive deeper into topics rarely addressed by centralized medicine.

Your sponsorship is helping to fund the emerging model of decentralized medicine that we, along with so many others like :

,

and

Now offering 1 : 1 consultations for paying subscribers!

Now that we’ve opened up our webinars to ALL subscribers, we wanted to extend a token of our appreciation to all of you wonderful paid subscribers who support us. We can get on a 30 minute call (one-time) to discuss your health goals, and help you with any strategies that you have questions on such as which supplements to take, EMF toxicity, sleep, and nutrition:

SCHEDULE HERE

Registration for EMF 101 closes on Sunday, Feb 25!

REGISTER NOW

As a token of our appreciation for our paid subscribers, we’re extending 10% discount on EMF 101.

Use the coupon code :