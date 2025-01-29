“Enter by the narrow gate. For the gate is wide and the way is easy that leads to destruction, and those who enter by it are many. For the gate is narrow and the way is hard that leads to life, and those who find it are few.” -Matthew 7:13-14

Dear Beloved Readers,

Thank you.

Your support allows us to keep doing the important work we love, and helps fund the government of knowledge, so we can all live healthily with less chance of Stargates opening up, and raining down toxic solutions we don’t need.

The gates of true Light are always open, but many of us struggle to find them. It seems as if we’ve been surrounded on all sides, only to forget that the narrow path always shines upon us in brilliant welcome.

Follow the yellow brick road

How do we find this path?

Honestly - we’re still searching.

What we do know - is that like this path, less is often more.

We’ve found that avoiding the broad road most traveled in health can get us into trouble. Especially when it comes to supplements, and “cutting-edge” therapies.

There are many questions we get asked, such as:

Which light therapy devices work?

How can we get UV or vitamin D in the winter?

Should I apply EMF shielding?

What supplements should I take?

While we can all just do an online search, and eventually find the right answer, sometimes it’s easier to just ask someone for direction.

That’s where we come in.

We have lots of “maps” that we’ve marked up over the years, and love helping others find the True North of health, so we don’t stumble on the wide road of misdirection.

Thank you for being a subscriber.

If you can’t support us financially right now - we appreciate the energy you take out of your day to read, share, and apply our articles.

We always welcome your feedback on what we can improve - in our writing, podcasts, Roman’s microphone volume, along with any other health topics you’d like us to cover.

