In all seriousness - thank you.

Thank you to all our wonderful paid subscribers, and participants, who joined us last week during The ElectroHealth Summit!

We received so much wonderful feedback on the values and insights you all gained on what EMF health means in the 21st century. We were also honored to be joined by Adrian Armstrong of PEMF Solution, and

during our wrap-up call on Friday night.

In the midst of all the fun, we haven’t made time to write articles for you recently.

So we wrote you a book instead!

Well, it’s not really a book… it’s a guide. (The book is coming)

Over the past nine years, Bohdanna and I have gained insights into the power of light in shaping our mental, physical, and spiritual health. When we married in 2015, we didn’t have a guide telling us how to maneuver our relationship or how to face the challenge of hormonal health. We were in love, and we thought that was enough to see our way through the darkness.

Even though we’re still together, we’re here to tell you that love isn’t always enough. Just like the entrepreneur who wants to open an Italian restaurant because they want to share their nonna’s recipe for the world’s best meatballs, if there’s no business savvy strategy, endeavors like this often fail. Leaders don’t have maps - they use their intuition to guide them. However, not all of us take the time to gauge and understand our inner compass.

I thank God we were able to listen to our intuition those nine years ago. We made the very difficult choice to not have children as, at that time, Bohdanna was experiencing severe withdrawal from the psychotropic pills that should never have been prescribed in the first place - SSRIs that hadn’t fixed a chemical imbalance, but had created one instead. Long nights were followed by even longer days, wondering when the torture of depression and insomnia would end.

We weren’t healthy enough to have children, and we knew it. We didn’t force the reproductive process just so we could stamp out a proud copy of ourselves, only to see that little human life struggle with parents that were struggling even more themselves. While many could call us selfish for doing so - it’s been the most selfless act in both of our lives. In a world that fears missing out - we can say what it genuinely feels like.

“When one door closes, another opens; but we often look so regretfully upon the closed door that we do not see the one that has opened for us.” ~ Alexander Graham Bell

Yet we have been truly blessed. Over the years we’ve not only come to know ourselves and each other more deeply, we’ve also been able to live as a shining example for our niece, nephew, and younger siblings. We’ve learned and are still learning, from the mistakes of our parents and others, and have applied those lessons in our own family life.

Since we were in our teens, Bohdanna and I managed summer camps for children. These weren’t any kind of day camp for softees, but a place where parents dropped off their children for two to three weeks at a time. No phones, no candy, and no distractions. Bohdanna and I were part of these camps ourselves from the age of 7, so we know what homesickness and an unknown world can feel like.

For children, the unknown can be a terrifyingly magical place, where one’s imagination roams freely on the open steppe to anywhere. For little ones, life really is a journey and not a destination. Yet we treat children like they always need to have a place to be or thing to see. That’s why Bohdanna and I fell in love with our experience at summer camp.

The outdoors wasn’t a place, but an experience that led us to nowhere and everywhere at the same time. One place we did need to be was outside - first thing in the morning, as our counselors rounded us up for stretches at sunrise. This rhythm and routine was the only “destination” we needed in order to have a sense of normalcy in our youth.

Most of us crave routine, no matter the age. Today we both get out the door first thing, and if we’re 30 minutes late for the sunrise, something feels off. An hour late, and it feels like another day entirely.

That’s why we created this guide for parents, children, and those of us who are trying to create a sense of normalcy in our hectic world. We’ve put together some of the tactics that work for us, and strategies that we think can help the overwhelmed parent, or the electrohealth nut just looking for a way to explain to the world why EMFs are dangerous, and what we can do about it.

Here’s an overview:

Deciphering social media & mental health trends since 2000 Why anxiety is an electrical illness How phone use and body language impacts our mood Why blue light is addictive How blue light affects our eyes Studies you can share on why wireless is harmful How EMFs create metabolic disorders like diabetes The myth of “safe limits” and SAM the mannequin How sunlight regulates our hormonal health Tons of resources, authors, and challenges you can use How our brain is shaped by using our hands Power ON / Power OFF daily habit tracker

Here are a few sample pages:

DOWNLOAD THE GUIDE

This guide is free for anyone who purchases The ElectroHealth Summit until April 4th, and is also free for all of our paid subscribers.

LIFETIME ACCESS: ELECTRO⚡HEALTH SUMMIT

All paid subscribers can find the link to the guide here.

If you want to support our work, the best way is by taking out a premium subscription (for just $5 per month).

We’d love to hear from all of you overwhelmed parents and professionals out there. How can we improve this guide? Leave us a comment!

Remember: in today’s age of too much stimulation, too many emails (other than the valuable ones from The Power Couple), and chaos, life doesn’t have to feel out of control. Gratitude for the open door right in front of us each morning will hearten us to shut those broken windows to the past.

We are more powerful than we know,

Roman & Bohdanna

Additional Resources:

Check out some scrolls at The Power Couple Bookshop - dedicated to helping us relearn from our ancestors!

Support us the old fashioned way!

Send us 🐌 mail or moral support to:

Roman Shapoval

PO Box 1198

Fonthill ON

L0S 1E0

Canada

