“Conscience is our magnetic compass; reason our chart.” ~ Joseph Cook

Dear Readers,

Thank you so very much.

Your support allows us to keep doing the important work we love, and helps fund the emerging model of decentralized medicine that humanity needs.

First - an announcement to all of our subscribers:

We’ll be having a PEMF webinar next Thursday, April 10 at 7pm EST.

Adrian Armstrong will join us to take more of your questions, since there were a lot of you who had interest about this form of revolutionary therapy.

You can register for the webinar here:

REGISTER FOR THE ZOOM WEBINAR

Many of our ElectroHealth Summit participants enjoyed Adrian’s presentation and interview on how he practices PEMF therapy, so we thought we would continue the conversation. Adrian is also releasing product promotions for the month of April, as prices are set to increase in May.

There are many other questions we get asked, such as:

Which light therapy devices work?

Does EMF-shielding work?

Are EMF harmonizing gadgets effective?

What supplements should I take?

While we can all just do an online search, and eventually find the right answer, sometimes it’s easier to just ask someone for directions (yes even Roman, a man, relishes in asking strangers for directions).

That’s where we come in.

We have lots of “maps” that we’ve marked up over the years, and love helping others find the True North of their health.

An annual paid subscription includes:

Discounts on the ElectroHealth Rx EMF Course

1:1 EMF consultations, which can be a one-hour phone call, or online.

The Parent’s Guide to Tech Addiction PDF

Wireless Dangers Toolkit

Our eternal gratitude

For all our paid subscribers, you can schedule your call, and obtain the Wireless Dangers Toolkit, along with The Parent’s Guide to Tech Addiction here:

Your support is more powerful than you know.

Roman & Bohdanna