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Dear Subscribers,

Two announcements:

Our regular-scheduled podcast for today will be released tomorrow.

We had the privilege of interviewing Remnant MD , where he discusses the Four Pillars of Health, and what we can learn from ancient healers. He has quite a story and is doing some incredible work in figuring out how night shift workers can remain healthy in today’s artificial light environment.

Make sure you tune in!

We’ll be hosting a live webinar with Derek Condit , the Natural Beekeeper!

Today at 4pm PDT / 7pm EST, Derek will discuss how he uses shungite to help shield bees from EMF. Since using his approach, he has not had any instances of colony collapse. He’ll also discuss the potential health benefits of shungite for humans, as well as how he is creating a network of bee “first responders.”

If you can’t join us, please share the link with any beekeepers, amateur or professional, you know.

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Here’s the link for the webinar:

Bee & Shungite WEBINAR

🐝 Bee there!

Additional Resources:

Listen to our podcast - The Power Couple

Power ON with light

Power OFF at night

Power UP each Friday:

The Power Couple