“That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.” ~ Neil Armstrong

In order to look into our future, we must look back in time. History is a mystery that makes us ask why, how, could other civilizations be so cruel to one another? Why the need for human sacrifice? Certainly those people were backward. We comfortably reassure ourselves that we’re nothing like them. No matter what we believe, all of us, even atheists, pray to our versions of a supreme reality, whether that be the Earth, the devil, AI, Elon Musk, or Christ.

Internally or externally, we’re all fighting our own holy war. Some go on a crusade of climate science, pillaging carbon from third world nations, and raiding the pristine wilderness for its precious minerals just so they can drive an “environmentally-friendly” electric vehicle. Others fly the left or right wing flag, righteously shouting down the other side.

In 2020, the masses flocked to safety by tearing down the social fabric, and sacrificing their first born to the Greater good experiment. In 2024, the censored silent majority, whose lives had been destroyed by the High Priests of pharmakeia, rallied under a banner of counter-revolution. The Fauci cult gave rise to the Trump cult, and once again the oppressed, instead of striving for liberation, themselves became oppressors.

The oppressed must not, in seeking to regain their humanity, become in turn oppressors of the oppressors, but rather restorers of the humanity of both. ~ Paulo Freire, Pedagogy of The Oppressed

To be honest, I voted for Trump in 2016 because I believed not so much in the man as I did in the movement. I felt understood, and connected to other warrior brother and sisters on the fringes of liberty. Looking back, my yearning to have “my guy” in office was driven mostly by anger of the other side. I was addicted to hate of the other, but called it love of freedom instead.

While I still believe there is much that can be done at the local level of government, there’s nothing more local than our own mind. Ever since I was a child, I valued personal exploration. The tragedies I went through early on taught me that the first and final war we ever need to fight is within. When you fly the standard of your soul, you’ll be challenged by trolls and will have to face your fear in the mirror. Anyone who has ever tried to empower themselves by taking time to rest, or use alternative approaches to health, knows what I mean.

Why is it so difficult to make meaningful progress on the personal front? Cultures value the collective good more than individual goodness. Self is made a secondary figure in the tribal scheme of things. In addition to devaluing individuals’ attempts to assert their unique selves, tribes support helplessness, since this increases dependence upon the group and its leader(s). For instance:

You say “I need time to myself” to take a raincheck on an invitation, and you’re perceived as being selfish - but you will get a pass if you say you’re sick or physically unable.

A friend invites you to a movie and you say, “I would love to go, but I already made plans to meditate this evening.” Your friend will most likely reply, “Come on, you can meditate some other time.”

You say “I don’t want to take that experimental injection” and are exiled.

Human Sacrifice 2.0

How does the tribe subconsciously pressure us to conform in 2025? Those who wanted to inject others with needles a few years ago got the courage to do so due to their strength in numbers. Today many whose bodily autonomy was being threatened are now aligned with the political class in power that wants to penetrate mother Earth with a never-ending assault of phallic rockets. One gang gave rise to the next. Now many who stand with Trump defer to Musk’s agenda of trans-humanism, a plan they would have normally excoriated.

The Musk Cult welcomes the obliteration our planet, since self-righteousness is often more alluring than humility and a sense of moral obligation to one’s fellow man. We are modern humans living in an electronic jungle that seeks to sacrifice us upon its technocratic pyramid, while throngs of cyborg-loving humans rejoice in their own enslavement and self-destruction.

The warlike tribe seeking to Occupy Mars has their blood lust fueled with a constant addictive drip of digital heroin from wireless technology, masquerading as progress. The denial of being addicted to one’s cell phone has created a new theater of combat, where the mind falls prey, and we delude ourselves into thinking that humanity’s future will only be secured by trashing the present planet Earth. Anyone who rebels against the collective aspirations of Space X is branded not only a traitor to their fellow man - but to all humankind. As a result, our primal fear of being an outcast supersedes our reason and code of ethics.

This is how tyranny is able to live freely, and dictators root out their opposition. For instance, Musk called for FAA Chief Michael Whitaker’s resignation in September after Whitaker proposed fining Musk’s company SpaceX over $600,000 in civil penalties for failing to follow license requirements during two launches in 2023. Whitaker told a congressional panel at the time that fines were “the only tool we have to get compliance on safety matters.”

Musk repeatedly attacked Whitaker from his X account, claiming in one post that the FAA was “harassing SpaceX.” Musk also stated that the FAA “should not exist” and attacked Whitaker for preventing his goal of colonizing Mars. On January 20 Whitaker officially stepped down, after Musk had called for his resignation.

Captains of technology understand how to weaponize human psychology against itself, tapping into the deep roots of guilt and shame laid down by the seeds of patriarchal religions. Jesus was the perfect man, and so many adore and worship the image, instead of walking in the path of Christ with fervent action.

Today we see demigods all around us, adored as perfect saviors, yet acting as planet destroyers. Atheist, Christian, or Muslim alike - if we criticize the consensus reality of the State, the subconscious Perfect Man, we are accused of being backward, and some of us feel the weight of the world’s guilt upon our shoulders.

Food for thought: What if our genes were imprinted with the emotional trauma of the aeons? Epigeneticists, who study how life experiences shape genetics, believe that our “junk” DNA may just hold the keys to our entire human history and psychological past.

Brainwashed to love astronauts

Society’s fascination with space travel is nothing new. Even though much of the space industry has been privatized, the propaganda remains the same: we must do our part for our fellow human being and sacrifice ourselves to the “greater good”. We must do what the tribe wants, what the God of Science wants, or suffer eternal damnation to a melting Earth devoid of a martian future.

NASA Propaganda

Put simply: what decent human being wouldn’t want to cheer for Bruce Willis as he saves the world from an asteroid? If you’re anti-space, then you’re seen as anti-science, anti-future, and anti-human. I would argue just the opposite. The keys to our survival are eternally held within the cavern of our human spirit, which knows how to connect faster and farther than any rocket. Everlasting life begins by living in reverence of the Shangri-La God gave us.

“If you don’t get eternal life now, you’ll never get it. Because it’s not a long time after this one [life]. ‘Shall I be alive after I’m dead?’ Well, so what, there you’re just alive again. You’ve got to get the experience somewhere along the line, or you’ll never have it.” ~ Joseph Campbell

Our heads have been looking down in denial and into our phones for so long, that we’ve forgotten to look up at the stars that are being replaced with satellites. We’ve lost our connection to the very bees that are being turned into artificially intelligent robots. We’ve allowed ourselves to be plugged into a heartless machine that’s ripped out our human core with its sacrificial dagger of addiction, disguised as progress. How can we claw our way into a future that sustains life, rather than annihilates it?

Beyond the pale

The spirit of exploration lives deep within the human soul and is not unique to America, although it may be branded as such. Long ago, humans explored new lands out of necessity. We needed to find good earth to till and sought shelter. Since the 1500s and the era of colonialism, exploration became a way to extract and plunder resources not solely for survival, but for power. Today we are being told that settling Mars is about our survival as a species. What if conquering this planet, if even possible, was more about extracting its resources, and establishing a stronghold for the slave master, rather than ensuring the beneficent survival of our species?

To understand how we perceive and put limits on exploration in the modern day, we can turn again to our human history. Early tribal cultures enclosed their members’ dwelling within fences or walls to protect against wild animals and enemies, containing them within the pale. The word pale is defined as “the limits within which one is privileged or protected.” If you stayed within the enclosure, you were kept safe and accepted, and required to work for the collective good. If you went “beyond the pale,” you were no longer considered a contributor to the tribe, and seen as venturing forth for your own benefit.

Today this concept has been turned on its head, as the limits of our global village have been exploded into space for the profit of the few, while being sold as a boon to the tribe. Even though traveling into new territory stands for who we are as a species, our Earth as well as our human soul has become more foreign than the electronic land of cyberspace and the cold metallic embrace of artificial consciousness. If we are to be true pioneers, we must voyage into the unknown depths of our heart, and come to terms with the tyrant within - the righteous non-believer in one’s fellow man. We must be the ones who have compassion for the unforgiven, so that all ye be forgiven.

A one way trip to Mars - a round trip to insanity

The chief of the transhuman space tribe, Elon Musk, has decided to venture beyond the pale himself, and take all the clans of earth with him, without any votes or permission. Since 2015, the aviation industry has raised concerns about the rollout of advanced wireless networks, particularly the 5G and the C-Band network used by Starlink and current iterations of the iPhone, which also now connect to satellites.

The range of the C-Band spectrum, 3.7-3.98 gigahertz (GHz), is in close proximity to frequencies utilized by radar altimeters, which measure altitude for commercial and business aircraft. Aviation stakeholders proposed limiting frequency allocation for such networks to a lower spectrum between 3.2-3.7 GHz, farther distanced from radar altimeter signals. However, in December 2020, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) auctioned off rights to the higher bandwidth range.

In January 2023, the FAA announced its strategy for continued operations in the presence of C-Band 5G. Airlines would retrofit aircraft or radar altimeters with filters to interfere with 5G signals, and in return, mobile wireless companies would continue to deploy 5G through January 1, 2028. The filters only provide interference within a specific range of 5G, and are not foolproof. I hope passengers that have 5G enabled on their phones at least have the decency to sit back with their seat belts fastened, and tray tables secured.

Top: Mid-band spectrum allocation and potential for 5G radar altimeter interference; Bottom: depiction of 5G radar altimeter interference scenario

“The spurious emissions…may produce undesirable effects such as desensitization…or false altitude determination due to the erroneous detection of the interference signal.” -RTCA Report: Assessment of C-Band Mobile Telecommunications Interference Impact on Low Range Radar Altimeter Operations

Radar altimeter interference from 5G signals can take the form of loss of radar altitude information, or worse, incorrect radar altitude information unknowingly being generated. There have been numerous fatal accidents associated with incorrect radar altitude.

Altitude information from altimeters has been extensively integrated and automated into aircraft, with the latest planes using it to prepare systems such as ground spoilers and thrust reversers prior to touchdown.

Since the beginning of 2025, there have been four plane crashes in North America, occurring in Toronto, Alaska, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. According to reports, authorities are still unclear about the causes of the recent crashes like the one in Philadelphia.

As far back as 1978, the EPA warned against wireless radio signals interfering with aircraft communications, along with harmful biological effects in a report entitled “Efforts by the Environmental Protection Agency To Protect the Public from Environmental Non-ionizing Radiation Exposures”:

Cybertruck Cyberattack

“Privacy is dead.” That’s the common retort I’d hear whenever broaching the topic of government surveillance with others. People tend to ascribe to this dystopian new normal since that’s where the rest of their tribe lives, fenced within the gates of a safe prison palace, laden with Wi-Fi cameras and hackable baby monitors. The eradication of our privacy wall is yet another form of human self-sacrifice, masked as connection through social media and protection from “the enemy” with more passwords.

Techno oligarchs masked as saviors bottom feed on your fear. The same camera that you use to spy on a potential intruder, is the same camera that a stranger could use to watch your child play. Dependence on a system fueled by fear leads to slavery, and this is why we turn a blind eye to the wireless control grid.

For over a decade, government agencies including the FAA have been warning about security and safety risks associated with 5G communication. Employed by Starlink, 5G networks can not only scramble flight navigation, but wireless networks are also more susceptible to hacking.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) oversees drone operations across the U.S., including Washington D.C. As tensions escalated between Musk and the FAA in late 2024, drones mysteriously swarmed over US military airspace. This event created panic. No one knew where the drones came from, and how they were able to fly over secure airspace. Whether they were piloted by the Chinese, Martians, or private military contractors does not matter as much as how the story was spun by the masters of the mediaverse.

Musk took to the X airwaves to shout down the FAA, and used the black magic trick of weaponizing hate energy, as pundits pointed to the inefficiencies of the wasteful Department of Equity & Inclusion as the reason why our airspace isn’t secure. Musk’s DOGE (Dept of Government Efficiency) was also behind the recent firing of 400 support staff employees at the FAA. Before we ask who benefits from this crisis, we need to understand how. The way in which a crisis can be used against the public is by the media employing the Hegelian dialectic of problem + reaction = solution:

Problem: 5G Starlink constellation knowingly interferes with airspace security

Reaction: airspace security and network degradation is blamed on Biden

Solution: replace FAA safety measures with Starlink

The word "cyber" is derived from the Greek word for "pilot.” The word was first coined in the 1940s by Norbert Wiener, the father of cybernetics, to refer to the science of communication and control in living organisms. Today’s electric vehicles are more computer than they are car, which is convenient for the Tech Bros who want to monetize our data, rather than liberate us with fuel-injected freedom down Rte 66. With the internet of things, the technocrats can extract more data. In a world that’s been saturated with apps and social media, how can even more data be harvested from those who don’t want to pilot a driverless car?

On January 1, 2025, the contents of a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the main entrance of the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas. This explosion violently foreshadowed the true siege to occur one month later by the Tesla CEO.

Trump + Musk = a marriage in hell

On February 2, Musk and his team of six young engineers gained access to sensitive Treasury data including Social Security and Medicare payment systems.

wrote an insightful article on this breach:

Team Musk looked at everything; not all of them had top-level clearances; and, according to reports, some of the engineers plugged their own devices into the systems. One of them, a teenager, turned out to have leaked internal proprietary data, in his last role, an internship. These are the kinds of horrific breaches of cybersecurity that makes cybersecurity experts turn white: “Musk and his team of young, inexperienced engineers — at least one of whom is not a US citizen — have taken a number of publicly known steps that raise serious concerns among cybersecurity and privacy professionals.” This cybersecurity site went on to explain other hazards caused by Team Musk’s access. CSOonline.com is a site that is devoted to security and cybersecurity industry news. It is not partisan. And its evaluation of what Musk did, is horrified: ‘These actions violate several fundamental security principles, experts contend, potentially exposing highly sensitive US government systems to malware while opening new possible avenues of attacks by cybercriminals and even nation-state adversaries.” -Source: The Sack of Rome: Elon Musk’s Digital Coup

Space X puts an X on Space

The damage isn’t limited to the streets of the US, but is global. As of 2021, numerous active 5G networks were using the C-Band spectrum in over 40 countries. Astronomers have warned that Space X’s Starlink satellites are blinding radio telescopes and risk crippling vital research into the universe.

New footage from the Low Frequency Array (Lofar) radio telescope shows that satellites can be clearly seen as bright spots moving continuously across the field of view. Starlink satellites orbit approximately 342 miles (550 kilometres) above Earth and are visible to the naked eye, often traveling as a train of bright lights across the night sky:

Starlink is currently launching around 40 satellites a week, and there are fears that radio astronomy from Earth will become impossible without mitigating measures. Starlink satellites are 10 million times brighter than the stars for which some astronomers are trying to look. The irony is that SpaceX is becoming an existential threat to true space exploration. Is Starlink supporting the science of astronomy, or is it more about digital surveillance capitalism?

The Lofar telescope is the biggest radio telescope on Earth and is primarily based in the Netherlands, but it also has antennae spread across Europe, in countries including Britain, Germany, France, Sweden and Ireland. Lofar needs quiescent skies because it’s studying some of the lowest frequencies that can be observed from Earth, which could reveal jets bursting from black holes or exoplanets.

Plans show that 147 companies and government agencies from 34 countries are operating, launching, or planning fleets of satellites that, if they were all launched, would total about half a million in our skies, far outnumbering our visible stars.

Where do we go from here?

First, let’s recap how close 2024 has brought us to 1984, and why 2025 needs to be a turning point if we want to Occupy Earth. Here’s a snapshot from

:

SpaceX: Satellite dominance = full-scale global surveillance. (They know where you are, who you’re with, and what you’re doing—always.)

Tesla : Autonomous vehicles = state-controlled movement. (You don’t decide where you go—or at the very least, you can’t do it without the system knowing.)

Neuralink : Brain-computer interface = the death of independent thought. (Forget propaganda—when your brain is wired into the system, you don’t need to be convinced. You can be overridden.)

X (formerly Twitter): Information control = the foundation of a social credit system. (A "free speech" platform turning into a “everything app” that just so happens to be building a government-approved payment network. Gee, I wonder where this is going.)

Grok: AI oversight = the all-seeing algorithmic eye. (The system monitors, judges, and enforces its will—not based on law, but on whatever the machine decides is "optimal.")

“Musk isn’t just building the infrastructure for total control - he’s normalizing it.” ~ Erik Wikström

We have two choices:

We can normalize our enslavement and step into the snare of the control grid, or…

We can break the spell of a small dog-e yapping about wokeism, and cross the rubicon back into a world full of potential, where the individual reigns supreme with the human tribe.

4 ways we can take a U-turn out of tecnocracy

Fighting the existing system isn’t enough. We need to build one that will render the current dystopia obsolete. The oligarchs hope that we’ll remain silent, and fall in line. They hope that we don’t see the Wizard of Oz behind the screen. Keep in mind: the thousands of artificial accounts and bots liking, retweeting, and coming to Musk’s defense are not real people.

Here are some steps we can take to sacrifice the AI beast on the altar of decency:

Get a copper landline if available in your area. Many are disappearing, and will for good, if the industry does not see that enough customers want them. Most landlines are cheaper per month than owning a cell phone. Our copper analog landlines are literally lifelines. They provide a reliable, high quality, secure and affordable voice service, which is essential for the elderly, businesses and many others who have chosen not to use wireless tech. Everytime our power has cut out, our landline still works. Opt out of cell phones that connect directly to Starlink. Believe it or not, many iPhones with the latest iOS 18.3 software update will connect directly to low earth orbitting satellites, which have to beam radiowaves at extremely high power levels for a connection.



The following cellular service providers also connect directly to Starlink: T-mobile (USA), Optus and Telestra (Australia), Rogers (Canada), One NZ (New Zealand), Kddi (Japan), Salt (Switzerland), Entel (Chile & Peru), Kyivstar (Ukraine). I understand that some of us who live in remote areas may only be able to use Starlink, however this network is not necessary for many others. There are also ways to shield the EMF coming from Starlink dishes, which is recommended to limit radiation exposure to the local area. Support independent media and research, and don’t just know the truth. Speak it. Share it. Cultivate a practice of compassion. Elon may be a tortured soul who only wanted to prove himself to an abusive father. I don’t know. Maybe he needs help. Don’t waste your energy on hating the left or right. Stay centered in your own truth.

If a man says, I love God, and hateth his brother, he is a liar: for he that loveth not his brother whom he hath seen, how can he love God whom he hath not seen? ~ John 4:20

We can either let the gods of war rip out our heart, or we can restore the core of God, which is Love.

Which path shall we choose?

Pray for Elon - Send him Love. Can it hurt?

We are more powerful than we know,

Roman & Bohdanna

