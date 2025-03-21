The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
Pt 2: How mind control is used against us
Pt 2: How mind control is used against us

Jason Christoff: Understanding herd psychology & screen hypnosis
Roman S Shapoval
,
Bohdanna Diduch
, and
Jason Christoff
Mar 21, 2025
Transcript

In the beginning the patriot is a scarce man, and brave, and hated and scorned. When his cause succeeds, the timid join him, for then it costs nothing to be a patriot.

~ Mark Twain

Have you ever heard of “wine moms?”

Well it’s not such a funny, innocent phenomemon as one might think. Mass media is there to entertrain with bread and circus, so we don’t rebel. Humans who numb themselves don’t feel the pain that it takes to know a massive change is needed in life.

This is just one example of of what we discuss on Part 2 of our in-depth interview with

Jason Christoff
, who runs an international institute helping others overcome self sabotage and psychological reprogramming.

If you missed Part 1, we suggest you give it a listen as it lays the foundation for what we discuss today. Here’s a link.

Join us today, as we discuss:

  • How society creates an illusion of freedom for the masses

  • How women and relationships are being targeted for destruction

  • How mind controllers aim to separate parents from their children

  • How cartoons have infantilized the male

  • The science of how caffeine is being weaponized against us

  • The true meaning of the Starbucks symbol

  • How we can be less prone to mind control

Thank you for listening, and we highly recommend you check out Jason’s site and get in touch with him at info@jchristoff.com if you’re interested in learning more!

We are more powerful than we know,

Bohdanna & Roman

JOIN US next week for the ElectroHealth Summit!

Free March 24-27:

JOIN The ELECTROHEALTH SUMMIT

Additional Resources:

Jason Christoff
www.jchristoff.com

  • Learn about Jason’s Courses: LINK

  • Jason’s terrific podcast “The Psychology of Freedom”: LINK

  • To get access to the The Push Documentary, email Jason at info@jchristoff.com

Check out The Power Couple Bookshop - dedicated to making us relearn from our ancestors!

Support us the old fashioned way!

Send us an email to info@thepowercouple.ca if you’d like to send us other forms of payment, including 🐌 mail:

Roman Shapoval
PO Box 1198
Fonthill ON
L0S 1E0
Canada

If you want to support our work, the best way is by taking out a premium subscription (for just $5 per month).

Discussion about this episode

Appears in episode
Roman S Shapoval
Bohdanna Diduch
Jason Christoff
