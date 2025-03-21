Pt 2: How mind control is used against us

In the beginning the patriot is a scarce man, and brave, and hated and scorned. When his cause succeeds, the timid join him, for then it costs nothing to be a patriot. ~ Mark Twain

Have you ever heard of “wine moms?”

Well it’s not such a funny, innocent phenomemon as one might think. Mass media is there to entertrain with bread and circus, so we don’t rebel. Humans who numb themselves don’t feel the pain that it takes to know a massive change is needed in life.

This is just one example of of what we discuss on Part 2 of our in-depth interview with

, who runs an international institute helping others overcome self sabotage and psychological reprogramming.

If you missed Part 1, we suggest you give it a listen as it lays the foundation for what we discuss today. Here’s a link.

Join us today, as we discuss:

How society creates an illusion of freedom for the masses

How women and relationships are being targeted for destruction

How mind controllers aim to separate parents from their children

How cartoons have infantilized the male

The science of how caffeine is being weaponized against us

The true meaning of the Starbucks symbol

How we can be less prone to mind control

Thank you for listening, and we highly recommend you check out Jason’s site and get in touch with him at info@jchristoff.com if you’re interested in learning more!

We are more powerful than we know,

Bohdanna & Roman

