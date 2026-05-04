The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

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John Wright's avatar
John Wright
3h

I do wonder if this is part of why some people have a better "sense of direction" than others? Perhaps some of us are better able to tap into magnetic navigation?

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1 reply by Roman S Shapoval
MNI7's avatar
MNI7
9m

Fascinating - thank you!

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