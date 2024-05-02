Are you hungover from too much melatonin?

This can happen when our bodies' hormones are impaired by artificial light, along with EMFs like radiofrequency that penetrates our most sacred space: our bedroom.

Melatonin is cancer-protective, so when we don't have enough, we can put ourselves at risk of developing disease.

What can we do about it?

We can get back to sleeping like our ancestors once had, in radio silence.

Besides shielding electromagnetic frequencies, first we must know which types could be affecting us.

Rob Metzinger will join us tomorrow night to help us discover what a good night's rest really feels like!

Rob Metzinger ,EE, BBEC, EMRS

By trade, Rob is an Electronics Engineering Technologist, and has 20+ years of experience as an independent corporate electronics field service engineer.

Rob is also an BBI certified Building Biology Environmental Consultant, a certified Electromagnetic Radiation Specialist and an Electromagnetic Radiation Safety Advisor with the Science of Public Policy Institute.

Rob is currently the President of Safe Living Technologies Inc. and one of Canada’s most experienced EMR Technologists. He is also a factory certified Gigahertz Solutions Test Equipment Technician and Instructor. Rob has taken his 18 years of experience in the field of Electromagnetic Radiation to the next level and has become an educator with BBI.

Along with the team at SLT, Rob personally designs trusted products that actually work for EMF mitigation, such as shielding paint, bed canopies, and also design their very own EMF meters that are used as a worldwide gold standard.

