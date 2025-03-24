JOIN THE ELECTROHEALTH ⚡ SUMMIT

If you're struggling to understand how and why humanity has reached a critical nexus in its history, on the verge of a bleak transhumanist future...

There’s a mantra that bears repeating:

"Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." ~ George Santayana

This Thursday, March 27th, on Day 4 of The ElectroHealth Summit, we’ll be joined by Dean Henderson, who reveals the hidden history behind 5G and the origins of our current technocratic surveillance state.

Dean is a world-renowned political analyst, historian, and author of seven books, including his best-seller, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf. Henderson was one of the early truth-tellers to be ghosted and de-platformed by the social media giants. I remember listening to Dean on Rense Radio over 13 years ago, and he was one of the only voices in the wilderness in a wilderness of information warfare, that offered a view that wasn’t popular by the left or the right.

For that reason, and for the flack Dean was getting, I knew he was over the target. Despite decades of threats and harassment, Henderson has never wavered from his life-long commitment to reveal the evils of a worldwide oligarchy. Dean’s original ‘Left Hook’ blog, with millions of views, was mysteriously deleted in 2014, and again in 2019. After a 3-year hiatus, Dean returned to the web on Substack with original archives, new interviews, and articles featuring biting insights into the global workings of the bloodline Crown elite.

During our discussion on Day 4 of The ElectroHealth Summit, we’ll discuss:

How the City of London operates as a powerful, separate entity

Elon Musk, his familial links to technocracy and The Royal Society

How germ theory is a deceptive narrative created by the Crown

The true meaning of the word “anti-semitic”, and how language barriers were created to obstruct communication

How modern technology poses a significant threat to human autonomy

Indigenous knowledge and practices offer a more harmonious way of living

Many of the views here aren’t meant to make us feel better, but to liberate us from our past understanding so we can create a new tower of communication that will never crumble. That’s why thinking is hard work - we need to be the ones to lift the bricks, and reconstruct a new paradigm if necessary.

A great many people think they are thinking when they are merely rearranging their prejudices. ~ William James

We’re not saying we have all the answers - just an open mind, and heart that would rather rebel against the system, than rebel against God.

We are more powerful than we know,

Roman & Bohdanna

