Sally Norton - Tinnitus & Toxic Superfoods

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Dear Subscribers,

This week we’re releasing an interview we had with Sally K. Norton, author of Toxic Superfoods, during The ElectroHealth Rx Summit.

Join us as we discuss:

How Sally’s “healthy” lifestyle was killing her, and how she transformed

Why oxalates are poisonous to the human body

How tinnitus & EMF sensitivity are exacerbated by oxalates in the diet

What foods are high in oxalate?

What can we do about it?

👉 Click here to grab a discounted copy of Toxic Superfoods!

In this episode, Sally K. Norton, MPH, discusses the often-overlooked topic of oxalates, their presence in common foods, and their potential health impacts. With a background in public health and nutrition, Sally shares her personal journey of health struggles and how they led her to uncover the hidden dangers of oxalates in our diets. The discussion covers the historical context of oxalate consumption, the role of dairy in nutrition, and the importance of understanding the bioavailability of nutrients.

We also discuss the intricate connections between oxalates, cellular health, and chronic conditions like tinnitus, and explore how crystals in the body interact with electromagnetic fields, the dangers of oxalate accumulation, and the often-overlooked importance of lifestyle changes and natural sunlight for health. Sally emphasizes the need for education and awareness regarding nutrition and supplements, particularly vitamin D, and how understanding these factors can lead to significant health improvements.

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* We’re not licensed medical professionals, and this is not licensed medical advice.

Additional Resources:

Click here to check out Sally’s amazingly informative website.

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