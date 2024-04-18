Dear Powerful Humans,

Join us tonight at 7pm EST with Shelley Wright, a retired teacher and director of Canadian Educators For Safe Technology.

Shelley also works alongside former Microsoft Canada CEO Frank Clegg, and is well aware of how this technology is now being used against our children.

Shelley will be giving a presentation on how wireless devices affect our children on all levels, and will be taking questions after her presentation.

We hope you can join us!

Here's the Zoom link (please register):

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUqf-uqqz4uHdDgx58IBkqY_apSBKfrkvct

Upcoming webinars:

May 2, 7pm EST: How to apply effective EMF shielding + meters with Rob Metzinger of Safe Living Technologies

REGISTER: Rob Metzinger

Additional Resources:

We’re launching the second semester of EMF 101!

REGISTER NOW

As a token of our appreciation for our paid subscribers, we’re extending a 10% discount on EMF 101. Use the coupon code: