Sleep 😴 : the 8 hour myth

Could it be possible for us to sleep less, while feeling like we’ve had more rest?

Are health professionals overcomplicating sleep, leaving many exhausted not from too little sleep…but from the stress of just thinking about sleep?

One of the first professional sleep coaches Bohdanna and I met during our personal research on the topic (aka battling our own insomnia) told us not to worry about sleep!

We were flabbergasted.

But once we stopped worrying, and learned how to let go of control, we let in more calm. Today we’re honored to interview a man who has taught us a lot since our early days looking into sleep.

Nick Littlehales is the foremost sports sleep coach in the world, having worked with record-breaking cyclists for British Cycling and Team Sky, international soccer teams like Manchester United, NBA and NFL players, and Olympic and Paralympic athletes. Nick is also the former chair of the UK Sleep Council.

His groundbreaking book Sleep is fantastic for anyone who wants to break down sleep simply. Nick recently published another guide called Sleeping Redefined, which we highly suggest you check out!

Join us as we discuss:

What is the R90 technique?

Using the power of boredom

Embracing polyphasic sleep

What is the anchor reset point (ARP)?

Using controlled recovery periods (CRPs)

How to use psychology and mindset to our advantage

Let us know what you think about this episode!

We are more powerful than we know,

Bohdanna & Roman

Additional resources:

