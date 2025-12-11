How's your sleep been recently?
Dear Readers,
We’re curious. Recently I (Roman) haven’t been sleeping as well as I normally would. Normally if I do get up in the middle of the night, I can fall right back asleep. That hasn’t been happening. Normally if I would get up, it would be around 2:30am, and now it’s around 3 and then 4.
This could be for a few reasons I believe:
1️⃣ I’m too uptight.
2️⃣ The recent solar flare can destabilize circadian rhythms as it’s an electromagnetic pulse. Since our brains are electromagnetic organs, they can respond to these types of flares, and…
3️⃣ Another type of “flare” known as the digital data dump via the smart grid and smart meters.
Please - we’d love your input.
How has your sleep been these past few nights?
Thank you for helping us, and our community of light-minded beings improve our health in 2025 and beyond!
Additional resources:
I haven't slept well for a lot of years even with EMF mitigation. However, in the past 2-months, I've slept the best that I have in years. I'm always mindful of shutting down the house with regard to EMF's before I go to bed. However, for many years, that really hasn't been a difference, until the past 2 months. Everything in my life is relatively the same. The only difference is my comfort level with my Higher Power, which for me is God, Christ Jesus and the Holy Spirit. I'll take it!!
I also wake up at 2:30 am and I cant fall back to sleep so I just get up. I meditate to religious meditations every night by ABIDE on YT, he talks me into sleep. If I go to bed later I usually sleep thru the night, but Im always up by 4am.