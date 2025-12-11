Dear Readers,

We’re curious. Recently I (Roman) haven’t been sleeping as well as I normally would. Normally if I do get up in the middle of the night, I can fall right back asleep. That hasn’t been happening. Normally if I would get up, it would be around 2:30am, and now it’s around 3 and then 4.

This could be for a few reasons I believe:

1️⃣ I’m too uptight.

2️⃣ The recent solar flare can destabilize circadian rhythms as it’s an electromagnetic pulse. Since our brains are electromagnetic organs, they can respond to these types of flares, and…

3️⃣ Another type of “flare” known as the digital data dump via the smart grid and smart meters.

Please - we’d love your input.

How has your sleep been these past few nights?

Thank you for helping us, and our community of light-minded beings improve our health in 2025 and beyond!

