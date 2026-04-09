Sound Therapy for Pain & Inflammation

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Today we have the privilege of interviewing Mandara Cromwell!

Mandara is a researcher, inventor, author, and entrepreneur of sound therapy, as well as the CEO of Cyma Technologies.

Dr. Cromwell studied early cymatic therapy with British osteopath Peter Guy Manners, and was awarded the Diplomat of Cymatic Bioenergetic Medicine at Bretforton Hall in the UK. She later received her Doctorate of Cymatic Medicine through Medicina Alternativa in 2004.

Mandara coined the term “cymatherapy” to distinguish between “cymatics,” the study of wave phenomena and the therapeutic application of specific sound frequencies. She has made it her life’s work to take Dr. Manners’ efforts to greater heights through ongoing research, education and collaboration.

A long-time proponent of sound as a healing modality, Dr. Cromwell has spent more than two decades researching the efficacy of both the visual and auditory aspects of sound and their many applications for improving health.

Extended travels to India and China allowed further investigation of the ancient teachings of Ayurveda and Chinese medicine, and insight into the healing power of sound, which led her to innovate the AMI Acoustic Meridian Intelligence concept and devices. The AMI 750 was nominated for the 2013 Thomas Edison Award for Innovation in the Fields of Science and Medicine.

Mandara has also developed numerous training programs creating jobs in the vibrational medicine field, of which Cymatherapy™ is an integral part. Mandara is the author of “Soundflower: The Journey To Marry Science and Spirit.” Dr. Cromwell continues to research and develop the many applications of therapeutic sound, utilizing sound-made-visible images to create products such as “The Soundflower Experience.” This new sound-visual phenomenon and other Cyma Technologies products use the visual imprints of healing frequencies designed to inspire and cultivate vibrant health and longevity.

Dr Cromwell’s mission is to be one of many seeking to change the face of healthcare in America and the world, through advanced sound technology. She is the founder of the International Sound Therapy Association (ISTA) nonprofit organization and promotes the science of cymatics through conferences, products and educational courses.

Today Mandara and Roman will discuss:

Ancient sound architecture of temples and cathedrals

How sound therapy reduces inflammation and peripheral vascular disease

How cymatics heals tissue damage and torn tendons

How to apply cymatherapy for dental conditions

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All devices discussed are reviewed and approved by the FDA as class 1 devices, however we do not make any medical claims and we are not licensed medical professionals.

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