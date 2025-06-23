“The wind of change, whatever it is, blows most freely through an open mind.” ~ Katharine Whitehorn

The winds of change can lay waste or wisdom at our doorstep. If it were not for the wind, nothing would move. In stagnation life becomes mired in apathy. In this murky pool death envelopes all life until it consumes even itself. However, when we let the cosmic life force enter our heart and choose to dance and laugh in the face of darkness, we crush death itself. We transcend its suffering by reminding death that it comes from life, its shadow merely a veil upon a glory unknown.

Our Great Spirit beckons Death to laugh at itself, and in this melodious movement of energy both life and death find the key to unlock a new understanding: we do not know.

We only want to be. We only want to feel.

We yearn to be touched by a breeze that makes us feel true power – one we’ve long chased yet never embraced.

If you have ever observed a hawk in flight, you’ll appreciate that mastering the air requires patience, and self-control. At the final moments the predator strikes and uses its resources of energy wisely. The prey caught sustains not only the hawk’s life, but the lives of its young. Flags of self-proclaimed strong nations, emblazoned with the eagle, have forsaken the meaning of this mighty bird, perverting its symbolism from a provider to that of a desecrator.

Our health, like nature, perseveres in balance. If too many predators invade the landscape, prey animals soon disappear, and starvation ensues. If there aren’t enough predators, mice and rodents litter the landscape, creating disease and eating crops.

Humanity’s ancient survival triggers are hard wired yet wirelessly fired by the alarms of a village idiot we’ve made chief: our mainstream media. Our black boxes have tricked us into believing that by murdering a fellow human being, we are protecting our own. Instead of providing for our families, we have allowed the fear-based doctrine of pre-emptive warfare to serve up our loved ones on a silver platter as a collective black mass ritual of self-sacrifice. In our dark ancient past, we relinquished our firstborn before we first bore our instinct.

Thankfully humanity is cultivating its intuition and power to love once more. Just as we can choose to litter our skies with bombs, drones, and satellites, we can use God’s breath to blow seeds into our fields. Instead of taking profit by turning over another’s field, we are sowing prosperity.

I was recently interviewed by Logan Duvall, who learned to use instinct to help his son battle stage four kidney cancer in 2018. Faced with a life-or-death situation, Logan did what any father would do - he fought with everything he had. As Logan navigated conventional cancer treatments, nutrition, and alternative medicine, he came to realize that the medical industry wasn’t designed to heal.

Refusing to accept the status quo, Logan embarked on a relentless search for answers - one that led him discover the immense power of light, water, magnetism, and the food we consume. Logan, like Bohdanna and I, also learned much from

and have been inspired to apply this less-is-more approach.

Logan’s son Lander defied the odds, becoming cancer-free in just eight months. But Logan knew their journey wasn’t just about his son - it was about everyone struggling with preventable diseases, toxic food, and a system that profits from sickness. Cancer was more than a diagnosis—it was a catalyst. That’s when Sowing Prosperity was born.

I had the honor of chatting with Logan on his podcast Sowing Prosperity recently, where we discuss:

Is grounding our bed a good idea?

Magnetic pads as an alternative

How to manage EMF from air conditioners

Risks of melatonin supplements

Why I love cold showers

Enjoy the show, and check out Logan’s page, which also includes an online wellness community where like minds are coming together.

Share

We are more powerful than we know,

Roman & Bohdanna

Share

Additional Resources:

Check out Logan’s interview with Petra Davelaar and Mel Gibson:

Check out The Power Couple Bookshop - dedicated to helping us relearn from our ancestors!

Support us the old fashioned way!

Send us an email to info@thepowercouple.ca if you’d like to send us other forms of payment, including 🐌 mail.

Or…you can donate to our upcoming EMF projects here:

CHILDREN'S BOOK ON EMF