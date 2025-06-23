The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

There's no free lunch
17h

Everyone should watch this video!

Roman IS ON HIS GAME and touched onany subjects all at once, concisely, to the point, and with the basis for his convictions.

Charlene
7h

Yep, good showcase, Roman, and both interviews are worth the listen, meaning the second one with Mel Gibson, too--but after the one with Roman and Logan. Thank you for underlining the principles and solutions that I never tire of hearing. One of these times, it will be so strong in us that the confusion around us will be demolished and the truth will shine. Keep ON!

